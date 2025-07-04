How Stratquip is scaling up for smarter mining

Stratquip has a fleet of pontoon-mounted diesel pumps kitted out with dewatering inclusions. Image: Stratquip

Stratquip is transforming into Aquaflo Hire with smarter tech, faster service and a solutions-first mindset.

In the Australian mining industry, where uptime is king and capital efficiency is critical, solutions-based equipment hire has become a cornerstone of modern operations. At the heart of this shift is Stratquip, a growing hire company undergoing a rebrand to reflect its evolving identity and expanding capabilities.

Set to become Aquaflo Hire from July, Stratquip is preparing for a new era of innovation, investment and customer-first service, all while maintaining the same experienced team and deep knowledge of pumping systems and site support right around Australia.

“We’re planning for a bigger and better future,” Stratquip branch manager Mark Edwards told Australian Mining.

“We’re doubling our footprint with a new premise in Coolum (Queensland) and significantly increasing workshop capacity, workforce, and equipment range.

“It’s healthy, sustainable growth that positions us to respond even faster to customer needs.”

Why hire?

The hire model has become increasingly attractive in a mining market driven by agility, safety and capital conservation.

Stratquip business development manager Daniel Hungerford told Australian Mining the business has long understood why mining companies prefer to hire rather than buy.

“It’s about putting capital where it earns the best return,” he said. “Miners want to invest in trucks and diggers, assets that produce revenue, not necessarily pumps, even though pumps are essential.”

Hiring also means operators are not carrying a long-term capital burden.

“Most of our hires come with delivery, servicing and full support,” Hungerford said.

“And our team is just a call away should any issues arise. We’re here to make sure you can keep moving water.”

For Hungerford and his team, equipment hire is not about shipping out a pump and hoping it does the job – it’s about custom solutions built around customer challenges.

“From the beginning, we’ve focused on understanding what our clients need and tailoring the best solution,” he said.

“Whether it’s dewatering, dust suppression, or site evaporation, we bring not only the right equipment, but the right thinking behind it.”

Stratquip’s advantage lies in its people, many of whom have a background in mining, construction or trades.

“We don’t just hire salespeople,” Edwards said. “We hire people with field experience, then teach them the sales side.

“That means when a customer calls, they’re getting someone who understands the problem and speaks their language.”

Rapid response

Downtime can cost mining operations millions of dollars, especially during the wet season in tropical areas such as north Queensland.

Stratquip has built a reputation for fast, reliable service – even over holidays and long weekends.

“Our team has responded to urgent calls on Christmas Day and New Year’s,” Hungerford said.

“We’ve gotten pumps on trucks overnight to keep pits operational. It’s just part of the commitment we’ve built.”

That responsiveness is enabled by deep in-house capability: a team of engineers, fabricators, mechanics, and auto electricians all working under one roof.

“Having the right people on-site means we can solve almost anything, fast,” Hungerford said.

Investing in the future

Stratquip isn’t standing still, with the company recently expanding its inventory, including six new pump sets, fuel cells from 1500 to 11,000L, and new evaporators.

The company also purchased a heavy-duty telehandler and upgraded workshop cranes to improve turnaround times.

“We follow what we call the productivity loop,” Edwards said. “Every time we grow through a hire, a sale or a project, we reinvest. More people, more training, more equipment. It’s a cycle that’s been spinning faster each year.”

This cycle is supported by the company’s alignment with Truflo Pumps. While the two operate independently, hire and sales often collaborate, especially when a customer needs an interim hire while having a pump-set custom built.

“It’s hand-in-hand,” Edwards said. “Sometimes capex (capital expenditure) approval and then the design and manufacture of a tailor made dewatering system can take time. In the meantime, Stratquip steps in to bridge that gap.”

At its core, Stratquip’s model is about building lasting relationships, not just ticking off hire contracts.

“We spend time walking through each project with the client,” Hungerford said.

“Before we quote, we look at all aspects of the project and what will be most efficient long-term solution.”

That level of insight has led to long-term hires that span 24–36 months, built on trust, reliability, and consistent performance.

As Stratquip transitions into Aquaflo Hire, its team is proud of the journey but even more excited about what’s ahead.

“There’s a reason customers keep coming back,” Hungerford said. “We don’t just provide pumps, we provide confidence and real solutions.”

This feature appeared in the July 2025 issue of Australian Mining.