How smart sensors can prevent costly shutdowns

The WEGscan 100 sensor detected abnormal vibrations in a SAG mill motor ahead of time. Image: Electro Mechanical Repair WA

Advanced IoT technology and predictive maintenance prevented a significant equipment failure at a remote WA copper mine, saving both time and costs.

Deep in Western Australia’s mineral-rich mid-west, equipment reliability means the difference between profit and loss.

At one underground operation, a potential breakdown was recently averted through the consistent monitoring of cutting-edge sensor technology, showcasing how predictive maintenance is revolutionising mining practices.

Located in the mid-west region of Western Australia, the mine processes high-grade copper ore through massive SAG (semi-autogenous grinding) and ball mills that grind raw material into manageable sizes for downstream processing.

Essential for primary ore grinding, the SAG mills employ steel balls and ore to reduce large chunks into smaller, more manageable particles.

After initial grinding, ball mills further refine the material, ensuring optimal particle size for efficient mineral recovery.

An accredited WEG service partner and IoT provider, Electro Mechanical Repair WA said early detection systems are now essential for mill productivity and efficiency.

“The cost difference between planned and unplanned shutdowns isn’t just significant,” Electro Mechanical Repair WA energy optimisation specialist Rodney Nieuwstad told Australian Mining, “it can determine whether an operation remains viable.”

A solution came through WEG’s IoT (Internet of Things) monitoring technology, a network of precision sensors that function as the equipment’s nervous system.

These WEGscan 100 sensors, connected via a WEG Motion Fleet Management IoT Gateway, detected abnormal vibrations in a SAG mill motor well before the issue would have been noticed by maintenance crews.

The data revealed dislodged magnetic wedges in the motor’s stator that was causing dangerous friction – a problem that could have resulted in complete motor failure and weeks of costly downtime.

These wedges had started grinding between the rotor and stator, causing high axial and radial vibrations that approached critical alarm levels.

“Thanks to the real-time data transmitted via the WEGscan sensors, this potentially catastrophic failure was detected early, preventing a complete motor failure and a costly mill shutdown,” Nieuwstad said.

“What makes this system remarkable is how it transforms our response capabilities.”

“Instead of reacting to visible damage, we now intervene based on precise data, often before serious damage occurs.”

The mine executed a planned shutdown, swapping the motor with a pre-serviced unit while minimising impacts on production.

The defective motor was sent for repairs to Electro Mechanical Repair WA, with analysis conducted to see what occurred to prevent future problems.

Beyond preventing a single breakdown, the IoT technology fundamentally changed maintenance approaches at the mine, with real-time data creating continuous feedback, helping teams predict wear patterns, optimise service schedules and extend equipment life.

“We’re not just fixing machines but learning from them,” Nieuwstad said. “Every vibration pattern teaches us more about equipment behaviour.”

The financial benefits extend far beyond avoided downtime, with reduced maintenance costs and improved safety outcomes also achieved.

As Australian mines face growing pressure to improve efficiency and sustainability, IoT solutions are becoming operational necessities rather than optional upgrades.

With skilled personnel located several kilometres away, these systems are crucial to preventing or limiting downtime at remote operations.

The WA copper mine’s experience demonstrates how the combination of advanced sensors, data analytics, and human expertise is creating a new standard for mining operations, where equipment doesn’t just operate but communicates, and problems are solved before they escalate.

“This technology represents the new reality of mining,” Nieuwstad said.

“For operations that want to remain competitive, embracing these digital solutions isn’t just advantageous, it’s essential for long-term success.”

This feature appeared in the August 2025 issue of Australian Mining.