How Renascor is building a graphite supply chain

Image: RHJ/stock.adobe.com

Renascor Resources is making significant progress on its purified spherical graphite (PSG) demonstration facility in Adelaide, with on-site commissioning set to begin.

Backed by a $5 million Federal Government grant under the International Partnerships in Critical Minerals Program, the project aims to establish Australia as a sustainable, globally competitive alternative to China’s PSG supply chain.

Renascor said all major steelwork and structural framing are now complete, and key processing equipment is either installed or in transit.

The kiln has successfully completed off-site commissioning and is now being transported to Adelaide for integration into the plant.

Current works on-site include installation of process piping, tanks, cable tray, ducting and insulation, while the motor control centre and auxiliary systems are scheduled for fit-out next week.

“We are very pleased with the momentum achieved since construction began,” Renascor managing director David Christensen said. “The project continues to track to schedule, and we look forward to the commencement of on-site commissioning of the facility this quarter.

“With recently announced Chinese export restrictions underscoring the risks of over-reliance on Chinese graphite supply, the demonstration plant positions Renascor, and Australia more broadly, to play a leading global role in establishing secure, sustainable ex-China supply chains for battery anode materials.”

Once operational, the facility will convert graphite from Renascor’s Siviour graphite deposit into PSG using a hydrofluoric acid-free process, allowing the company to test, demonstrate, and optimise its purification method.

Renascor said learnings from the facility will be utilised in the detailed design stage and carried through into the construction and operation of the full-scale commercial PSG facility designed to upgrade Siviour graphite concentrates for use in lithium-ion battery anodes.