How Propeller automates workflows to provide real-time mining insights

Propeller combines high‑precision drone mapping, 3D analytics and cloud‑based data tools. Images: Propeller

Propeller is helping mine sites turn geospatial data into real-time insights by automating workflows that improve safety, compliance and operational efficiency.

Mine sites face constant pressure to keep haul roads safe and operations running smoothly. Propeller has found that listening to these challenges is the first step in developing tools that address day-to-day operational needs.

Propeller, a global technology company that combines high‑precision drone mapping, 3D analytics and cloud‑based data tools, works alongside mine teams to flag risks and provide answers the moment they’re needed.

By embedding automation and artificial intelligence (AI)-driven insights directly into data capture and analysis, miners can move from reactive reporting to real-time risk detection, reducing downtime and strengthening safety.

Propeller’s footprint in the mining industry has been forged over the last decade, with the company present at thousands of sites around the world. It also draws on decades of experience from industry veterans focused on delivering accurate, practical outcomes for mine sites.

Now, with the recent acquisition of geospatial analytics company Spacesium, Propeller has taken its next step in strengthening capabilities to further automate daily workflows. By bringing Spacesium into the fold, Propeller is investing in what its mining customers have said they need: better tools for managing roads, safety and operational data. The integration allows Propeller to provide information tailored to on-the-ground realities.

The acquisition builds on Propeller’s drone mapping and analytics platform, expanding its ability to deliver AI insights for daily operations. Instead of sifting through survey data, teams can see where attention is needed almost immediately.

“For a long time, the industry focused only on collecting more data. With Spacesium’s expertise integrated into our platform, we are moving past the ‘what’ and into the ‘why’,” Propeller chief executive officer (CEO) and co-founder Rory San Miguel said.

“We are championing a future where our customers don’t have to hunt for insights; the AI flags the non-compliant berm or the shifting haul road for them, providing answers the moment the map is processed.”

A key part of this shift is working with a new team of experts experienced in developing specialised workflows specific to the mining industry.

Spacesium’s team has direct knowledge of the unique challenge of a mining operation and the high stakes of site compliance, bringing an algorithm into Propeller’s ecosystem and enhancing the ability to turn complex data into operational intelligence. In practice, this can mean a site team identifying a haul road issue during a shift, rather than after a report is compiled.

“By investing in geospatial experts, we ensure our sector isn’t just digitising but is evolving into a high-tech ecosystem where data works as hard as the teams on the ground,” San Miguel said.

One of the first areas to reflect the integration is in Propeller’s Automated Haul Road Compliance system, particularly in terms of safety. Enhanced automated analytics within the system complement existing safety workflows by identifying risks such as berm heights, widths and road grades.

The platform also streamlines reporting through a one-click system, creating a consistent and reliable record to inform ongoing safety management. This reduces the need for manual checks and allows issues to be addressed before they escalate.

“Seeing our AI automatically validate haul road grades and berm heights in real-time is just the beginning,” San Miguel said.

“We are committed to building tools that catch hazards before they become incidents, protecting our customers’ most valuable asset: their people.”

Beyond safety, another advantage is improved efficiency, with trucks able to run on properly maintained haul roads.

The Spacesium integration reflects Propeller’s focus on being guided by the industry, turning complex geospatial data into collaborative 3D maps that teams can use to guide decisions in real-time.

This feature appeared in the April edition of Australian Mining.