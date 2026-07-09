OTR Tyres is supporting surface mining operations by keeping the wheels turning on key equipment.

Tyre failure remains one of the most common causes of unplanned downtime in mining. When a haul truck, loader or grader is taken out of service, the production impact is immediate, and even short delays can translate into substantial operational losses.

OTR Tyres addresses this challenge through on-site tyre services designed to restore equipment quickly and safely at the point of failure.

By removing the need to transport large assets to a warehouse or factory, OTR Tyres helps operators reduce downtime and maintain production targets.

This model also supports improved tyre performance over time. Since servicing and maintenance is more structured, operators have greater visibility over the condition of equipment, leading to less unplanned downtime.

OTR Tyres operates a national network of 16 locations across Australia, enabling rapid deployment of on-site tyre services to metropolitan and remote operations. This footprint is central to the company’s ability to respond quickly to breakdowns and scheduled maintenance requirements across multiple industries including mining, construction, agriculture and transport.

OTR Tyres services trucks, purpose-built for heavy industry environments and carrying specialist equipment for large-scale tyre work, support this presence. This includes hydraulic lifting systems, bead breakers, inflation cages, torque tools and safety-rated handling equipment.

These tools allow technicians to perform complex tyre changes, repairs and fitments on-site, including on ultra-class mining tyres used on haul fleets.

The capability to service a wide range of equipment types helps to ensure consistent support across entire operations and reduces reliance on external workshops, further streamlining maintenance scheduling.

OTR Tyres technicians are a key part of this offering, undergoing structured training pathways and operating under strict safety and procedural standards. This means that, when on-site, the correct fitting, inflation and torquing is applied to each specific scenario to ensure tyres perform at their best.

Beyond reactive breakdown response, OTR Tyres places strong emphasis on preventive tyre maintenance programs. These include regular inspections, pressure monitoring, tread wear tracking and rotation scheduling designed to identify issues before they escalate into failures.

This proactive approach reduces unplanned downtime and improves fleet reliability while delivering operational benefits like improved fuel efficiency and reduced tyre wear. With procurement of equipment stretched due to global supply chain instability, keeping what you have in working order is key.

These maintenance programs are increasingly supported by data-led insights that allow operators to monitor tyre performance trends over time.

This helps fleet managers make more informed decisions about replacement cycles and maintenance planning, improving overall asset utilisation.

OTR Tyres also integrates its on-site service capability with a national supply network that includes leading global tyre brands such as Michelin, Bridgestone, Goodyear, Continental, Toyo, Aeolus and TerraTyre. This means the correct tyre is available when required, reducing delays associated with procurement and logistics.

OTR Tyres also continues to invest in technology and service capability, including digital inspection tools, improved monitoring systems and predictive maintenance frameworks. These developments are increasingly important as mining operations expand further into remote regions and adopt more data-driven maintenance strategies.

At the same time, demand for rapid-response on-site tyre support continues to grow as fleets become larger and more operationally complex. OTR Tyres’ national scale, technical expertise and integrated service model position it to meet these evolving requirements.

OTR Tyres ultimately provides support to mine site operations with structured service models designed to reduce downtime, improve safety and extend equipment life.

This feature appeared in the July 2026 edition of the Australian Mining Magazine.