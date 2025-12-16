How Motion lifts mining reliability

Image: Motion

Motion connects parts, people and problem-solving under one roof so Australian industry keeps moving. In 2025 the name stands for one thing above all: confidence – the assurance that when assets matter most, help is close, capable and accountable.

“Customers don’t just want a catalogue of available parts and services; they want outcomes,” Motion executive general manager product management & marketing Brett Jennings said.

“What sets Motion apart is the combination of local specialists, national reach and the ability to join the dots between components, engineering and on-site service. That’s how we improve performance and deliver for our customers.”

Moving from name recognition to genuine understanding is the next step for Motion. “Plenty of people know the name; fewer know the breadth,” Jennings said. “Bridging that gap is about telling the whole story – industrial solutions, fluid power solutions, engineering and services – and showing how those pieces work together on real jobs.”

Asked about misconceptions, Jennings didn’t hesitate. “The most common is that Motion is ‘a parts supplier’. Supplying critical parts is foundational – and we’re very good at it – but customers stay because we solve problems. We design, we install, we commission, and we stand behind the result.”

His favourite proof point is a behind-the-scenes save.

“A customer faced a line-stopping failure ahead of peak demand. Our local team stabilised the plant overnight with replacement drives and belting, while engineering modelled a longer-term upgrade. The site hit its target, and weeks later we delivered the permanent fix without a single unplanned stop. That’s Motion at its best: immediate action with a plan for tomorrow.”

For industry, the value is straightforward: fewer breakdowns, safer operations and better use of capital. With access to an extensive range of stocked components, field crews who know the conditions, and engineers who can lift performance, Motion meets urgency without losing sight of the system. The result is uptime that lasts.

The Motion philosophy is underpinned by a holistic understanding of an operation’s lifecycle: stabilise, optimise, then future-proof. That might mean moving from reactive change-outs to planned reliability programs, upgrading drives and hydraulics for efficiency, or engineering safeguards that reduce exposure at pinch points. Compliance is designed in, not bolted on; and the same ethos applies whether Motion is supporting a single machine or a multi-site fleet.

Scale matters too. With a national footprint of over 100 branches and a workforce of 1400 staff, expertise is local while inventory is shared nationally. Digital tools – from condition monitoring to traceable service records – shorten diagnosis and keep decisions grounded in data. Training rounds it out: Motion equips skilled staff to conduct training at customer sites to maintain equipment, while constantly upskilling their team with the latest knowledge and expertise through far-sighted internal education and training programs.

Mining uptime delivered by proximity, parts and practical engineering

Mines run on availability, so fixes must be practical and fast. “It starts with listening to the site and solving with the full Motion toolbox,” Motion national business development manager Michael Greelish said. “Sometimes that’s better sealing to keep contamination out; other times it’s condition monitoring that gives you a heads-up before a failure. The aim is simple: less downtime, more safe tonnes.”

Proximity is a big part of the answer. “We’re closer to the customer than most – more branches near the pit and people who know the conditions,” Greelish said.

That local presence is backed by depth: bearings and power transmission, fluid power and engineering working as one plan. “We can take a job from concept to installation – drawings, approvals, the right components and a clean commissioning – so the plant gets a complete end-to-end solution that lasts.”

Not every improvement involves a major redesign. “It might be as straightforward as the right lubricant or an alignment change,” Greelish said.

“Those small choices can be the difference between a controlled stop and a costly breakdown. Scale also helps when issues get complex. Our supplier relationships mean rapid access to OEM-level technical support, so we can close gaps quickly and safely.”

Improving service, every day, every week, every year

Jennings was keen to underscore that Motion never rests on its laurels. Having achieved so much as a company in a few short years, they continually keep their eye on what’s coming over the horizon – for themselves and, more importantly, for the industries they serve.

“Looking ahead five years, we’re doubling down on what customers value most: people who show up, parts that are there, and engineering that lifts performance,” he said.

“Each sector we serve faces its own pressures – from quarry dust and downtime to food safety and automation – and our job is to meet those challenges with solutions that fit. We’re expanding our network, digitising service records and condition monitoring data, and standardising solutions so gains replicate site to site. That combination – local specialists with national scale – is Motion’s distinctive advantage. It’s how we’ll deliver more uptime, cleaner operations and safer work, every time.”

For more information, visit www.motion.com.au.