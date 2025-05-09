How Master Drilling is elevating the raise bore sector

Master Drilling offers a comprehensive range of shotcrete systems, each designed for efficiency, safety, and adaptability in the toughest conditions. Image: Master Drilling

Master Drilling Australia provides turn-key raise bore solutions that meet the ever-evolving demands of the Australian mining industry.

Known as a safer alternative to explosives, raise bore drilling is essential for a variety of mining applications, including mine ventilation, wastewater routing, hydroelectric pressure shafts, and ore transfer.

While raise boring offers benefits such as enhanced safety, increased drilling precision and reduced surface disruption, it requires skilled operators and powerful drill rigs to ensure smooth implementation.

Enter Master Drilling, a South African company that has grown to become one of the largest rock boring and drilling companies globally.

Supported by 37 years of experience, a presence in over 23 countries and a fleet of more than 150 in-house rigs, Master Drilling hit Australian shores in June 2020 and has since delivered raise bore projects for several Tier 1 miners.

Utilising a collaborative and tailored approach, Master Drilling engages with the client early to understand their specific project requirements, challenges and objectives.

“Through geotechnical analysis and engineering expertise, we assess ground conditions, identify risks, and develop a customised strategy,” Master Drilling general manager – Australasia Joshua Sugden told Australian Mining.

“Once planning is complete, we transition into the development phase, integrating our raise bore services with add-ons such as ground consolidation and support. Throughout the project, we maintain open communication and continuous collaboration, adapting our approach as needed to ensure smooth execution.”

Master Drilling Australia has taken its raise boring capabilities to the next level to meet the evolving needs of the mining, energy and infrastructure industries, offering services such as reverse circulation blind boring, blind sinking and tunnelling.

Master Drilling also uses its geotechnical analysis expertise to identify ground conditions early, enhancing decision-making, reducing risks, and optimising project design.

“As development progresses, our ground consolidation services, including shotcreting, pressure grouting, paste holes, and piling, provide essential structural support, ensuring stability and longevity,” Sugden said.

“By integrating these services into a single turn-key package, we help clients reduce coordination complexity, improve project timelines, and lower costs, delivering seamless, efficient, and safer underground solutions from start to finish.”

Master Drilling also provides LiDAR (light detection and ranging) scanning for high-precision underground mapping, allowing for accurate assessments and planning.

“Our directional drilling services offer greater control over borehole placement, optimising mine design, while our material handling solutions ensure efficient transport and management of excavated material,” Sugden said.

Select drilling companies only focus on the raise bore aspect of a project, resulting in clients having to coordinate multiple contractors for different stages. This can lead to project delays and increased costs.

Where Master Drilling stands out is its ability to conduct as many services as possible, ensuring other additional project requirements are met to deliver a fully integrated outcome.

This commitment was demonstrated when a client faced a 30m weathered zone, methane gas risks, and water ingress, all of which threatened the stability and safety of excavation.

“Instead of just completing the raise bore, Master Drilling conducted a detailed geotechnical analysis, engineered piling and an integrated collar cap for structural support,” Sugden said.

“We also implemented live gas monitoring systems to manage methane levels throughout excavation. Additionally, we installed a hydrostatic steel liner to reinforce the shaft.

“The feedback from the client was extremely positive. They highlighted our proactive problem-solving, particularly in addressing challenging ground conditions, methane risks, and water ingress.

“The client was especially impressed with how our geotechnical analysis and structural solutions ensured the long-term stability of the shaft. They also appreciated our commitment to safety, noting that our live gas monitoring system provided continuous risk management, allowing the project to progress smoothly and without incident.”

Alongside its expansive raise boring offerings, Master Drilling is continuing to roll out its remote drilling capabilities across the globe.

“By integrating cutting-edge technology with our proven expertise, we aim to deliver even more precise, cost-effective, and high-performance solutions for the mining, energy and infrastructure sectors,” Sugden said.