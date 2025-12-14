How MASPRO is strengthening mining’s supply backbone

In 2025, MASPRO has recorded 42 per cent year-to- date growth in orders. Image: MASPRO

Every second matters in mining, and that’s why MASPRO has designed a supply chain model that keeps operations moving.

A single failed part can stop a multimillion-dollar piece of mining equipment in its tracks. For MASPRO, those moments – when drill availability hangs in the balance – are when reliability matters most.

The Australian manufacturer has earned a reputation for getting critical components where they need to be, fast, proving that local supply can keep the industry moving even when global networks falter.

As talk of the next mining boom grows, so does demand for Australian-made parts. But it’s not just about growth, it’s about resilience.

MASPRO chief executive officer Greg Kennard told Australian Mining the industry’s future will depend on how well it can keep supply chains running when under pressure.

“We’re here to support local miners and those across Southeast Asia,” Kennard said. “As we expand our footprint, reliability, responsiveness and scalability are absolutely central to what we do.”

That philosophy shapes MASPRO from the ground up. Its vertically integrated production facilities on the east coast handle everything in-house, from design to manufacture, assembly to testing, giving the company total control over quality and delivery.

“Being able to do it all ourselves is a real strength,” Kennard said. “It gives us ultimate control over product quality and supply.”

Control is only part of the story. MASPRO has built distribution hubs across Australia and is identifying global opportunities to realise its strategic potential.

The goal is simple: keep critical spare parts close to the customer, not stuck in a shipping container halfway around the world.

Earlier this year, that network was tested like never before. MASPRO delivered a vital part in just 28 minutes from the initial call to the truck rolling out. It started at 10:29am, when a long-time customer called with a rig that was down and needed a MASPRO cradle assembly immediately. The order was processed by 10:33am and the truck was on the road by 10:57am.

What could have meant hours of downtime was solved in less than half an hour.

Quick deliveries like this prove to the company’s customers they can count on MASPRO when the stakes are high.

For mines, that kind of responsiveness can be the difference between productivity and a major loss. MASPRO’s agility isn’t just about people, it’s about systems.

“We’re adopting advanced technology for inventory planning and monitoring supply performance,” Kennard said. “Automation and digital inventory systems let MASPRO anticipate demand, ensuring the right parts are in the right place at the right time.”

This predictive approach means the company can prevent breakdowns as well as respond to them.

MASPRO measures success with a simple formula: supply in full, on time, in spec.

“If you send the wrong part or something is off, it can cost thousands of dollars,” Kennard said. “Our goal is to ship parts within three to five days; automation and data insights help make that target the standard.”

Even with optimism about the next mining cycle, Kennard maintains a measured view.

“There are good times and challenging times happening at the same time,” he said. “Our job is to be ready for both.”

Being ready means a resilient, technology-driven supply chain that can adapt to changing markets and unpredictable global events.

After years of relying on imports, Australian miners are rediscovering the value of local capability, manufacturers who can deliver quality parts fast, without freight delays or bottlenecks.

MASPRO shows it works. In 2025, the company has seen demand for its core products grow. Investment in automation, logistics and assembly is part of it, but so is trust.

Miners know they can rely on MASPRO. When disruption is part of business, that trust is invaluable.

“We want to be the strategic partner that keeps our customers running no matter what happens in the world,” Kennard said.

As mining moves into its next phase, MASPRO proves a simple truth: resilience starts at home and local strength is key to global stability.

This feature appeared in the December issue of Australian Mining magazine.