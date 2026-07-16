Liebherr’s application engineers are helping miners uncover hidden productivity gains through data, simulations and practical on-site machine assessments.

Investigative work has never been easy, but there is a reason why the role exists, even in the world of mining.

For Liebherr, its application engineers like Michael Anthony who understand that performance gaps are rarely simple, and the source of a problem can be buried in operational workflows, fleet configurations, or data.

This is the kind of challenge that Liebherr’s application engineering team is aiming to solve, with Anthony focused on unlocking the performance customers are yet to achieve from their equipment and operations.

Working with operators to ensure that their mining equipment and processes serve their mine’s unique needs, Anthony said his role can be as simple as ensuring Liebherr products – such as the T 264 off-highway trucks or the R 9800 excavators – function at their best.

Essentially, he regularly hunts for lapses in productivity and ensures a solution is on hand.

“We don’t just deliver equipment; we partner with customers to help optimise performance throughout the life of the machine,” Anthony said. “When we go in, we need to show our value, and that’s by offering an increase in efficiency in their operations and their machines.”

Anthony uses a range of tools to carry out his tasks.

Simulations aid his role by answering ‘what if’ questions, such as: ‘What if we replace our diesel trucks with battery-electric ones?’ and ‘What if there was a way to reduce operational costs at the site?’.

“It’s about investigating why we’re achieving the performance that we expected,” Anthony said.

“Or whether there are opportunities to further optimise performance and achieve outcomes comparable with the highest-performing operation in the region.”

Likewise, Anthony understands the importance of maintaining good relationships with mine operators who use Liebherr’s machines, often upheld through detailed procedures such as benchmarking, where he and the team cross-reference their site’s data with other operations to provide a tested solution.

Work after this can involve broader site assessments, which include equipment efficiency studies. This also means that Liebherr’s application engineers accompany operators in the cab of a machine under investigation, and if necessary, record GPS data.

This allows Anthony and the others to experience the everyday shift, while the data provides the technical foundation to compare actual and theoretical machine speeds for another level of evaluation.

When asked by Australian Mining if there is a unifying theme to productivity hurdles, Anthony said that it’s a combination of factors, from the ground not being blasted correctly to how a miner prioritises its trucks.

“For an excavator, it can live and die by how well you ‘truck’ the machine up,” Anthony said.

“If that excavator is not a priority machine for trucks, then of course its production is not going to be world-class.”

A recent case study conducted by Liebherr identified an opportunity to further improve the fuel efficiency of one of its customers’ T 264 trucks.

Through an application assessment, Liebherr’s engineers observed that the T 264s were regularly catching up to other trucks within the fleet on the haul roads.

Due to the T 264s’ rim-pull performance, the machines were accelerating faster than the other trucks, meaning they would catch up and then be forced to slow down.

To address the issue, Liebherr’s engineers recommended running the different truck models on independent circuits, allowing the T 264s to realise their full production potential and competitive fuel efficiency.

Anthony said this is where application engineering can make a practical difference, since the source of the issue is not always mechanical.

Some sites have the resources to monitor machine performance daily, or even hour by hour, he said, but may not have the same back-end capability to process and interpret the information from modern mining equipment.

“That extra data means you need to have someone or some system in place to review it,” Anthony said.

“We can come in, assist with that and look through the data to see what some of the big-ticket items are from the information operators are collecting.”

Having spent 26 years in the mining industry, Anthony has seen the data environment change significantly, with modern equipment giving engineers access to more information than ever before.

To Anthony and Liebherr, that information lays the foundation of good investigative work.

“A crucial goal for all projects is for Liebherr to become a trusted advisor so our customers feel confident to come back when they have any application concerns,” he said.

This feature appeared in the July 2026 issue of Australian Mining magazine.