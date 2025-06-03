How Komatsu Training Academy is driving real-world results for industry

KTA offers a range of training and skills development courses. Image: Komatsu

Komatsu Training Academy delivers nationally recognised and customised training to ensure the mining industry thrives into the future.

As skills shortages continue to affect productivity across manufacturing and heavy industry, many businesses are shifting from reactive to proactive workforce development.

For companies looking to stay competitive, this means moving beyond compliance training to a model that delivers measurable gains in safety, performance and retention.

Real impact, measurable outcomes

Komatsu Training Academy (KTA) is helping businesses achieve exactly that.

From reducing machine downtime to improving safety KPIs (key performance indicators) and team productivity, structured workforce training is delivering tangible return of investment (ROI) across operations.

With a focus on practical outcomes, KTA works closely with businesses to identify skill gaps, build technical capability, and develop confident, job-ready professionals who contribute to safer, more efficient worksites.

Tailored for modern manufacturing

KTA continues to evolve its training programs to meet the needs of today’s advanced manufacturing environments.

Whether it’s upskilling maintenance teams to handle the latest diagnostics tech, or preparing operators for smart machinery integration, KTA offers flexible, modular programs that match the pace of change.

And with delivery options that include online learning, on-site training, and sessions at high-tech training centres in Brisbane and Perth, businesses can access training that works around their operations – not the other way around.

Skills packages

KTA recognises that the first step in ensuring safe, productive and profitable worksites is to have plant operators and service technicians who can safely operate and service their machines.

These skills should also be built on to develop team members into highly proficient professionals.

To facilitate this, KTA offers a range of training and skills development courses, from industry accredited nationally recognised machine-specific courses through to specialist courses that ensure the highest levels of proficiency.

“Operator and technician training courses available through Komatsu Training Academy cover a variety of mining, construction and utility machines including backhoe/loaders, dozers, shovels, crushers, dump trucks, excavators (conventional and hybrid), graders and wheel loaders, as well as general systems and technologies,” Komatsu said.

“In addition, KTA can develop and tailor any training program to suit customers’ specific requirements.”

Business-wide benefits

As an industry specific registered training organisation (RTO), customers can be assured that KTA delivers the highest level of training from experts who know the industry intimately and are passionate about teaching the skills needed for future generations.

“We believe that the difference between a key technician or operator who is merely competent compared with one who is truly proficient at their job, can translate into significant benefits to your bottom line as well as having a more engaged and committed loyal workforce,” Komatsu said.

“We understand the challenges of your specific operating environment, and how to work with you to get the very best from your equipment and your management, technical and operational teams.”

Lifelong learning: From trainees to leaders

Beyond technical skills, KTA’s programs also foster career progression, helping entry-level staff transition into leadership, supervision and technical specialist roles.

For businesses, that means stronger succession planning and better talent retention.

“Training should be a growth strategy, not just a compliance requirement,” Komatsu national training manager Bridget van Herk said.

“We’re helping businesses build a workforce that can lead with confidence – not just today, but five, 10 years from now.”

This feature appeared in the June 2025 issue of Australian Mining.