How JSG facilitates smooth operations

SKF’s lubrication systems are designed to suit underground dump trucks and continuous miners. Image: JSG Industrial Systems

JSG Industrial Systems is enhancing underground mining efficiency through its range of lubrication systems and pumps, fuel nozzles and receivers, and hose reels.

For almost 60 years, JSG Industrial Systems has been a leading provider of quality lubrication and flow management solutions for the mining industry.

Building off its decades-long legacy, John Sample Group sold JSG to SKF Group in late 2024.

JSG has since been integrated into SKF’s existing lubrication management business, strengthening the latter’s mining capabilities across Australia and New Zealand.

“It combined JSG’s deep industry knowledge, local support, and customer relationships with SKF’s global brand recognition and market leadership,” JSG said.

“JSG offers a well-established and capable dealer and distributor network. This synergy enables faster service, engineered lubrication solutions, broader product access, and streamlined supply chains for underground mining operations.”

As mining operations continuously look to enrich performance and expand machine longevity, JSG joining the SKF family comes at the perfect time for the industry.

Lubrication systems and pumps

According to SKF, while lubricants account for just 2–3 per cent of a machine’s running costs, poor lubrication contributes to 40–60 per cent of maintenance expenses.

This demonstrates how critical reliable lubrication practices are, especially in underground mining applications.

SKF’s automatic lubrication systems deliver precise amounts of lubricant to critical components such as joints and bearings at predetermined intervals, minimising human intervention and ensuring consistent lubrication. Each system comprises a central reservoir, metering valves, distribution lines, and electronic controllers.

Utilising a single supply line to automatically deliver lubricant to injectors, each serving a specific lubrication point, single-line lubrication systems can be customised to cater to single machines, zones, or multiple machines. Progressive lubrication systems, on the other hand, are designed to automatically distribute the correct amount of lubricant to multiple points in a sequence.

“Automatic lubrication systems offer a proven solution, reducing downtime, extending equipment life, lowering operational costs, and minimising environmental impact by preventing over-lubrication,” JSG said.

“These systems also improve safety by reducing manual handling and freeing up technicians for other tasks. In a landscape where a single missed lubrication point can affect productivity, effective lubrication management – enabled by smart, connected systems – is essential to keep mining operations running efficiently.”

Automating and monitoring lubrication informs preventive maintenance and planning at a swifter pace compared to proper manual lubrication.

“Proper manual lubrication usually takes about 15–20 minutes per machine and maintenance cycle,” JSG said.

“Failure to properly lubricate each lubrication point on every machine can have a negative impact on schedules, maintenance costs and running time performance.”

Ideally suited to continuous miners and underground dump trucks, SKF’s lubrication systems are built to withstand coal dust, water spray, high temperatures or heavy shock loads. They ensure consistent and thorough lubrication of all critical points and components, boosting productivity and minimising downtime.

“If dust, dirt, sand and water are allowed to work their way into critical machine components, they form a ‘grinding compound’ that reduces components life substantially,” JSG said.

“Maintaining a proper lubricant film is key to reducing wear and downtime. Frequent lubrication reduces friction and keeps bushing and bearings free of penetrating contaminants.”

SKF’s lubrication systems have seen great success in the mining industry, with a SKF Lincoln P653 pump being used with injectors on agitators and haul trucks from a Caterpillar customer.

Easy to mount and compatible with one of seven different reservoir sizes, the P653S pump has reservoir capacities ranging from 4–100 litres and provides flexible options for different operational scales.

“These single-line systems were chosen for their adaptability, compact design and consistent performance,” JSG said.

Proven in the toughest mining conditions, SKF’s lubrication systems and pumps are built to deliver reliability underground and on the surface.

Fuel management

Over the years, JSG has built strong relationships with premium suppliers. This includes a partnership with FloMAX International, a US-based fluid management solutions provider.

FloMAX manufactures industrial fluid transfer system components such as fuel nozzles and fuel receivers, both of which play a critical role in proficiently delivering and transferring fuel to machinery.

Fuel nozzles control the flow, atomisation and mixture of fuel with air, whereas fuel receivers facilitate a secure connection and flow between fuel lines.

FloMAX’s fuel nozzles provide users with a leak-free process to transfer large fuel volumes at high flow rates. Available in multiple designs and configurations, FloMAX’s nozzles accommodate different types of fuelling systems and equipment.

The FNBL nozzle offers durability and reliability in harsh mining conditions due to its all-metal construction and stainless-steel nose.

Known as one of the smallest and lightest diesel units at just 2.7kg, the FNBL nozzle holds a minimum flow rate of 151 litres per minute and maximum flow rate of 682 litres per minute.

Able to latch with 10 stainless steel balls, FNBL’s pullback assembly is removable without tools, making it easy to clean, maintain and repair on site.

While the FloMAX FN600 nozzle holds the same flow rate and weight as the FNBL, it works best in maintenance facilities and less demanding environments.

“The FN600 nozzle has latching dogs and the FNBL nozzle uses a ball lock design,” JSG said. “Both nozzles come with an optional ball-bearing 1.5-inch NPT swivel.

“An available plug is specially designed to seal out dirt and contaminants and is attached with a S/B 1/8-inch coated wire lanyard. A patented removable piston assembly allows the cylinder to be easily removed for rebuilding.”

FloMAX’s fuel nozzles can connect to all standard fuel receivers and be adapted to specific customer needs.

Additionally, all FloMAX fuel receivers are designed with a patented enclosed poppet stem spring that provides a smooth fuel flow path, extending the life of the receiver and nozzle.

“This greatly enhances the life of both the receiver and fuel nozzle due to the decrease in fuel restriction and vibration,” JSG said.

“Our FR-RS fuel receivers also have a patented removable stainless steel wear sleeve. This innovative patented concept allows the fuel receiver wear surface to be replaced quickly and easily without removing the fuel receiver from the tank or incurring any fuel loss.”

Hose reels

To further strengthen a mine’s fuel-management system, JSG offers the Cobra range of heavy-duty hose reels – designed with quality, durability and serviceability at the forefront.

Suitable for underground coal mining, the Cobra spring-rewind reel and hydraulic-rewind reel are built with a compact frame for space-limiting installations.

The Cobra spring-rewind reel features a drive spring constructed from high carbon steel for strong hose retraction, while the Cobra hydraulic rewind reel boasts a high strength and rigid frame and drum. This reduces operator risks as less effort is required in extending or retracting large or long hoses.

The Cobra pneumatic-rewind reel has an epoxy powder coat finish and a right-angled gearbox for compact design and durability. A direct mount drive also helps avoid pinch points.

“The Cobra heavy-duty hose reel range is engineered to withstand harsh, hazardous and difficult working environments simultaneously,” JSG said.

“These conditions require the best quality hose reels, which must be designed to accommodate critical factors relevant to each application, such as dimensions, drive type or materials used.”

Efficient lubrication and fuel management is critical to underground mining operations maximising resource recovery.

Luckily, JSG has the product range to withstand challenging working conditions and ensure miners stay on top of productivity.