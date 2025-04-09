How GRX will be the all-in-one mineral processing hub

The theme of GRX25 is ‘embracing a new era’. Image: Austmine

Proudly hosted by Austmine in partnership with AusIMM, GRX25 is set to showcase the best of mineral processing innovation.

Mineral processing is a vital step in the mining sector. Without it, valuable minerals and metals cannot be efficiently separated from their ores.

However, robust solutions built to withstand the various fluids involved in the processing are essential.

Enter the 2025 Global Resources Innovation Expo (GRX25), an expo “by industry, for industry”, to be held in Brisbane from May 20–22.

With a theme of ‘embracing a new era’, GRX25 will bring together people working across the global resources sector to network, drive important conversations about the latest trends, and showcase cutting-edge innovation.

With 150 exhibitors locked in and a plethora of networking opportunities, GRX25 will be a mining event not to forget. Australian Mining spotlights two mineral processing companies set to exhibit their solutions at the event, and what attendees can expect from each stall.

MMD Australia

Backed by more than 45 years of experience, MMD Australia follows a ‘not-one-size-fits-all’ approach in designing mineral processing solutions that meet specific customer needs while delivering greater longevity.

This philosophy will be front and centre for MMD at GRX25.

“MMD retains the belief, which some might see as old fashioned, of producing quality to last, but we couple this with innovation and technology – it’s the best of both worlds,” MMD told Australian Mining. “GRX25 aligns perfectly with MMD’s core values of supporting the mining community through innovative, tailored solutions.

“MMD often works with clients who already have a concept in mind, but by engaging in forums hosted by associations the company gains deeper insights into challenges, refines ideas and develops new product protocols – ultimately driving value and innovation in the mining and metals industry.”

MMD is set to exhibit its high-performance sizers, which are renowned for their efficiency in crushing and processing a variety of materials, as well as its fully mobile surge loaders, which are integral for optimising material flow and improving operational efficiency.

Through its solutions, MMD offers benefits such as control over design and fabrication, a commitment to stocking critical spare parts, and expert maintenance support.

“One standout example of MMD’s equipment in action is a high-performance sizer that has been operating at a processing plant in Tasmania for nearly 30 years,” the company said.

“This particular machine has demonstrated remarkable longevity and reliability, continuing to play a vital role in the processing plant’s operations to this day. Over the decades, the sizer has proven to be an essential piece of equipment, efficiently handling the ore and contributing significantly to the plant’s throughput. The machine’s ability to maintain high performance, even after such a long period of service, speaks to the robustness and durability of MMD’s technology.”

MMD also views GRX25 as an opportunity to engage with attendees about the real challenges they face in their mineral processing operations.

“We encourage everyone to visit our booth (stand F12) and share their specific processing issues with us – whether related to efficiency, capacity or material handling,” MMD said.

“Our team is eager to listen, understand the unique challenges in processing, and discuss how our solutions can be tailored to meet their needs.”

Weir Group

Supported by an extensive portfolio of mineral processing solutions, technologies and equipment, Weir is ready to take GRX25 by storm.

Weir general manager – original equipment projects, minerals division Peter Alexander said the GRX25 theme of ‘embracing a new era’ aligns with the company’s commitment to innovation, collaboration, environmental stewardship and technological advancement.

“GRX25 offers valuable networking opportunities with industry leaders and experts, helping us strengthen our market presence and drive the industry forward,” Alexander told Australian Mining.

“We will be exhibiting our ENDURON high-pressure grinding rolls and vertical stirred mills and the CAVEX DE cyclone, both designed to enhance efficiency and reduce energy consumption, and our NEXT Intelligent Solutions platform, which leverages digital twin technology to provide real-time monitoring and predictive maintenance, optimising equipment performance, process efficiency and decision-making.

“We will also feature Motion Metrics AI (artificial intelligence)-enabled sensing technology and ESCO bucket and tooth systems, demonstrating our comprehensive approach to advancing mining technology.”

Key trends on display at GRX25 will be AI and machine learning, two technological advancements designed to increase productivity and safety.

“By integrating advanced AI and machine learning into our offerings, we provide unparalleled process optimisation and predictive maintenance capabilities,” Alexander said.

“This digital transformation allows us to deliver real-time insights and recommendations, enhancing operational efficiency and reducing downtime.

“Deep customer insights and world-class material science and engineering expertise enable us to develop tailored solutions that address the unique challenges of each mining operation.”

Delivering integrated technology solutions, Weir will also showcase signature brands such as WARMAN, GEHO, LINATEX and MULTIFLO, among others.

Weir representatives will be on the exhibitor floor at stand C20, ready to showcase its portfolio of innovative technologies while it answers questions from attendees.

“No one serves more mines than Weir,” Alexander said.

“Working in close partnership with our customers, we help them to move less rock, use less energy, use water wisely and create less waste – accelerating the path to smart, efficient and sustainable mining.”

Alexander said Weir is excited to show industry leaders and other experts how the company’s cutting-edge solutions can drive the future of mining.

“By integrating the capabilities of our leading brands, we deliver comprehensive solutions that address the full spectrum of challenges faced by today’s mining industry,” he said.

“Our focus on continuous innovation and our close partnerships with customers worldwide enable us to drive progress in an industry that is constantly evolving.”

GRX25 will be held at the Brisbane Convention and Exhibition Centre from May 20–22.

This feature appeared in the April 2025 issue of Australian Mining.