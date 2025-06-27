How Fortescue is powering the green fuel transition

Image: Fortescue

Fortescue has pioneered a global first in the green fuel transition, issuing the world’s first digital certificate for a green ammonia-to-ship fuel transfer at the Port of Rotterdam.

Working alongside Trovio and the Green Hydrogen Organisation (GH2), the pilot involved Fortescue’s Green Pioneer, the world’s first ocean-going vessel powered by dual-fuelled ammonia.

The digital certificate was generated through Trovio’s CorTenX registry platform, capturing verified, auditable data on the fuel’s origin, handling, and transfer.

“This pilot proves how CorTenX can serve as the backbone for a scalable and interoperable registry system that empowers the green fuel transition,” Trovio chief executive Jon Deane said.

“By digitising the fuel lifecycle and enabling automated compliance, we reduce friction, increase integrity, and accelerate global adoption of zero-emission fuels.”

The pilot comes as the International Maritime Organization (IMO) finalises emissions rules and greenhouse-gas pricing for shipping, with green fuel producers now preparing to scale supply.

“It is essential that systems are put in place not only to capture the volumes but the key environmental attributes of fuels such as e-ammonia made from renewables,” GH2 chief executive officer Jonas Moberg said.

“The recent pilot shows we are ready to record those attributes as soon as the fuels start being delivered to ships.”

Fortescue’s head of green shipping Andrew Hoare said the company is proud to set a benchmark in transparency and traceability for green fuels.

“Partnering with Trovio and GH2, we’ve demonstrated that digital registries like CorTenX can underpin robust, auditable verification of sustainability attributes – critical for regulatory alignment, stakeholder trust, and emissions accounting,” he said.

The CorTenX platform provides cryptographically secured, real-time data across the supply chain, supporting independent verification and enabling Scope 1 and Scope 3 emissions tracking.

