How Force will support XCMG on decarbonising Fortescue’s operations

XCMG believes decarbonising a mining fleet requires a full ecosystem of operational support. Image: XCMG

XCMG and Force have partnered to power the heavy mobile equipment transformation.

Australia’s mining sector is no stranger to transformation, but the industry now stands on the cusp of its most significant evolution yet – decarbonisation.

Leading this charge is Fortescue, with its impressive goal to eliminate diesel usage and transition its operations to zero-emissions technology.

At the heart of this vision lies a groundbreaking collaboration between global original equipment manufacturer (OEM) XCMG and local service support powerhouse Force – part of the Emeco Group.

XCMG, one of the world’s largest construction and mining equipment manufacturers, has been selected as a key provider of electric mining equipment for Fortescue’s heavy mobile equipment (HME) decarbonisation project.

To deliver this, XCMG is partnering with Emeco’s Force, Australian leaders in managing heavy earthmoving equipment maintenance, which will provide comprehensive aftersales service, on-site support, and maintenance solutions for this next-generation fleet.

Supporting innovation with proven capability

For XCMG’s Australian customers, transitioning from diesel to battery-electric power is a complex journey that goes beyond simply delivering new machines – it requires a full ecosystem of operational support, technical expertise, and change management.

XCMG is fully committed to supporting its customers and ensuring these machines perform reliably in the demanding, high-production environments of the Pilbara region in Western Australia.

Success demands deep industry expertise, quick response times, and dependable local support – and that’s exactly where Force plays a vital role.

“We are proud to be working with Fortescue on their decarbonisation HME project and are equally proud to be supported by Force as our service and support partner, for the project,” XCMG Australia business development manager Jason Keays said.

“The strength of this partnership provides the confidence our customers need when transitioning to electrified fleets. It’s not just about the machines – it’s about the capability behind them.”

Emeco, with over 50 years of experience supporting Australia’s mining sector, brings an unmatched combination of scale, technical depth, and logistical agility.

Its Force workshops, strategically located across the country, offer specialised diagnostics, component rebuilds, fabrication, and field service for heavy mining assets. This makes Force the ideal partner for emerging technologies like battery-electric HME.

A strategic diversification into electrification

For Force, the partnership with XCMG signals a strategic move into a rapidly evolving sector.

As the mining industry seeks innovative solutions to reduce emissions and meet environmental targets, Force is positioning itself as a key enabler of that transition.

“We’re excited to be partnering with XCMG on supporting the deployment and growth of its innovative electric mining fleet in Australia,” Emeco managing director and chief executive officer Ian Testrow said.

“The collaboration not only allows us to support this ambitious decarbonisation effort, but also represents Emeco’s first step into next-generation battery-electric technology and provides a pathway for us to become a leading Australian provider of maintenance services for electrified fleets.”

Force’s role in the partnership goes beyond fleet maintenance. Its offering also includes operator training, commissioning assistance, real-time diagnostics, and performance analytics – all designed to ensure maximum uptime and performance of the electric fleet from day one.

A new era for Fortescue and the industry

Fortescue’s HME decarbonisation project is one of the most ambitious of its kind.

With a target to eliminate diesel consumption across its operations, Fortescue is investing in electric HME solutions and associated energy infrastructure.

The introduction of XCMG’s battery-electric mining equipment marks a significant milestone in this journey, combining cutting-edge technology with zero-emissions performance.

XCMG’s electric HME products, developed through years of research and innovation, are designed specifically for large-scale open-pit mining.

Featuring lithium iron phosphate (LFP) battery technology, regenerative braking, and intelligent control systems, these products not only reduce greenhouse gas emissions but also cut down on noise, heat, and operational wear and tear.

These benefits are crucial in extending component life, improving safety, and reducing total cost of ownership.

The partnership with Force ensures these machines will be provided with the same level of responsiveness and reliability that mining operators have come to expect from traditional diesel fleets – a key factor in building customer confidence in the transition to electric.

Building confidence through collaboration

A major challenge in the electrification of mining fleets is the perceived risk associated with untested technology and new operating paradigms. By partnering with Force, XCMG is addressing this challenge head-on, offering a compelling value proposition to customers: industry-leading electric equipment, backed by trusted Australian service.

“Our partnership with Force helps de-risk the transition to battery-electric equipment for our clients,” Keays said.

“By combining our OEM expertise with local support and partners, we’re able to offer an end-to-end solution that’s built for the demands of Australian mining.”

This level of collaboration is already paying dividends. Fortescue has welcomed the partnership, confident the support structure behind its decarbonised fleet will ensure a smooth and sustainable operational rollout.

Looking ahead

As mining operators face increasing pressures to reduce emissions, collaborations like the one between XCMG and Force are proving vital.

Electrification of HME fleets is no longer a future concept – it’s happening now, and it’s happening in the Pilbara.

XCMG’s investment in clean technology and its willingness to partner with local expertise sends a strong message: decarbonisation in mining is not only possible, but also practical, and partnerships like this will pave the way.

“As we look towards a net-zero emissions future in mining, we know delivering the right technology is just one piece of the puzzle,” Testrow said.

“Matching the technology with trusted and reliable service is what brings it to life. We’re proud to be playing our part in that transition.”

In a rapidly changing mining landscape, the XCMG–Force partnership is a shared commitment to innovation, sustainability, and operational excellence.

With the Fortescue HME project leading the way, it’s clear that Australia’s mining future is electric.

This feature appeared in the June 2025 issue of Australian Mining.