How FlipScreen boosts output in Australia’s toughest mines

Image: FlipScreen

When operators are pushing thousands of tonnes a day, the last thing any large scale project needs is a bottleneck in material handling.

In Australia’s toughest mining environments – from the red dust of the Pilbara to the remote coalfields of Queensland and beyond – every minute lost to inefficient processing is money down the drain. That’s where FlipScreen is changing the game.

Designed and engineered in rural Australia, a FlipScreen attachment is a high-volume screening bucket that fits excavators, loaders, skid steers or other any other type of carrier with an auxiliary hydraulic system–due to a customised hitch being built for every model sold – specific to the client’s machinery.

A Flipscreen is specifically built to deliver real-time material sorting, right at the face. It is rugged, field-proven, and built for the punishing conditions that the mining industry throws at it.

In traditional operations, oversize, fines, and non-spec material can clog up conveyors, delay processing, or end up as unusable waste.

But with a FlipScreen, operators can screen exactly what they need, where they need it – from stripping overburden to recovering missed value in tailings. No plant delays. No extra trucks, just smooth, continuous workflow.

FlipScreen’s unique design means no shaking and no vibration. High tensile steel screens can be changed in minutes, without any need for special tools or external assistance.

This flexibility allows mining crews to quickly adapt to variable ore bodies, fluctuating moisture content, or evolving grade specs without interrupting production.

In hard rock, coal, or even lithium operations, mining sites all over the world are using FlipScreen attachments to reclaim usable material from low-yield piles, to remove organics or oversized debris from haul roads, and pre-sort material before it even hits the plant.

For remote sites with limited infrastructure, FlipScreen is often the difference between costly delays and on-schedule delivery.

And because it’s attached to the same machines which are already on-site, there’s no need to invest in separate screening plants or increase your equipment footprint – a critical advantage when operating in tight or mobile camps.

FlipScreen is helping mining companies nationwide and globally to drastically reduce waste and make better use of every bucket load. It’s a solution forged in Australia for Australia’s mining sector – tough, agile, and always ready.

