Everest is building Australia’s first rubidium industry

Image: Henri Koskinen/stock.adobe.com

Everest Metals is receiving wide-ranging industry support in its bid to develop commercial-level rubidium extraction at its Mt Edon critical minerals project in Western Australia.

The Mt Edon resource is believed to hold one of the highest-grade rubidium deposits in the world, with a maiden resource estimate of 3.6 million tonnes at 0.22 per cent rubidium oxide. Everest Metals holds a granted mining lease for the project site in the Paynes Find greenstone belt, which has strong proximity to rail and road infrastructure.

The Perth-based company also has patent applications in place for its proprietary rubidium extraction process.

Among the industry support for the project is a $150,000 grant from the Minerals Research Institute of WA (MRIWA). This has been funded under its Mining, Equipment, Technology and Services Innovation Program and involves matched funding along with project facilitation assistance for collaborative projects.

The project is designed to bridge the critical gap between laboratory-scale experimentation and full-scale commercial plant operations. Everest Metals hopes to demonstrate the feasibility of consistently producing rubidium chloride with target purity of 95 per cent or higher. Its target rate of production is one kilogram per week.

The project has also received in-kind research services support from Edith Cowan University.

Everest Metals executive chair and chief executive officer Mark Caruso said the company was grateful to the WA Government for its ongoing support over the 12-month project.

“(It is) supporting and endorsing the development of what will be an Australian first for the rubidium industry and (we) are excited to continue these programs in collaboration with Edith Cowan University, our research partner,” he said.

“Our focus will be to continue the development of both technological and commercial advancements, relating to efficient extraction and refining techniques, resulting in a potential saleable rubidium product.”