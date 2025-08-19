How Eco Pallets helps organisation and safety on remote mining sites

Clutter to clean – with Eco Pallets tubs. Image: Eco Pallets

In mining, the behind-the-scenes logistics is as important as site operations and determines whether a site runs smoothly.

From chemical storage to kitchen operations, the right materials handling equipment can significantly influence safety, cleanliness, and efficiency — particularly in remote or high-demand environments like mining camps.

One provider supporting mining camps across Australia shared how Eco Pallets has become a valued supplier, delivering practical and durable materials handling solutions that are standing up to tough site conditions.

Simplifying chemical storage with plastic totes

On many mine sites, cleaning and sanitation products are generally delivered in bulk — often in cartons that are not practical for long-term use on site.

Plastic totes from Eco Pallets offer to be a more durable and manageable alternative. By transferring the chemical pumps into reusable totes, site staff can organise products more effectively, reduce spills, and safely dispense only what’s needed.

This simple shift in storage has helped teams maintain cleaner chemical rooms while improving access and reducing unnecessary manual handling of individual containers.

Improving hygiene and efficiency with plastic pallets

To support food operations on site, plastic mini skid pallets were also introduced in chillers, freezers, and dry goods storage areas. The pallets help raise products off the floor, making it easier to clean, minimise contact with concrete surfaces and manage hygiene compliance – an essential requirement in any food service environment.

In dry storage areas, these pallets also help extend the life of the concrete floor by reducing direct wear and make cleaning routines more efficient overall.

Bunded Pallets for Safer Spill Control

To further support safety and compliance, Eco Pallets’ bunded spill pallets are being used in kitchen areas. Designed to capture leaks and spills, these products help prevent environmental contamination while making cleanup faster and easier. Manufactured with chemical-resistant plastic material, the bunded pallets stands up well to heavy use and regular washing, even in areas with frequent foot traffic and equipment movement.

Across multiple sites, the provider has reported favourable and strong performance from Eco Pallets’ products under operational demands. The plastic pallets and bunded spill pallets have proven durable, easy to clean, and effective in managing high foot and equipment traffic.

Users have also noted improvements in site presentation, manageability, and cleanliness. These insights highlight the benefits of implementing fit-for-purpose storage solutions in maintaining safety and efficiency on site.

As support providers, every detail matters – especially when those details affect worker safety, compliance, and site organisation.

With Eco Pallet’s support, meaningful improvements in each of these areas were made and proving that well-executed logistics, supported by the right equipment, are just as vital as the mining work itself.