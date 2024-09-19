How core logging could become quicker and more reliable

Image: .shock/stock.adobe.com

A partnership between MinEx Cooperative Research Centre (MinEx CRC) and the CSIRO could see augmented reality (AR) core logging technology become a reality in the resources industry.

Core logging is an important process in mineral exploration but can take a lot of time and is subject to human error.

Geologists can struggle to incorporate multiple streams of data into the logging process and don’t have the tools to effectively and quickly analyse such complex data while also making an informed decision.

Developed by MinEx CRC in collaboration with the Australian Research Centre for Interactive and Virtual Environments (IVE) at the University of South Australia, this new technology is designed to significantly improve the accuracy, speed and accessibility of drill core logging.

The AR platform integrates essential sample and contextual data, overlaying it on drill core trays during the logging process.

This offers geologists a fully interactive and digital work environment that multiple users from anywhere in the world can access.

Having a collaborative setup enhances the quality of data collected and reduces the risk of subjective interpretations.

“This technology provides either an augmented or completely virtual core logging experience without physical access to borehole samples, enabling synchronous or asynchronous collaborative workflows for both in-person and remote users,” MinEx CRC chief executive officer Andrew Bailey said.

“No equivalent logging platforms currently exist in the minerals industry to the best of our knowledge.

“The sector as a whole is ripe for the introduction of this kind of disruptive technology.”

The MinEx CRC is the largest mineral exploration collaboration in the world, combining the industry, government and research organisations with over $220 million in funding.

The Minerals Research Institute of Western Australia (MRIWA) said the introduction of AR core logging technology demonstrates how innovative solutions can enhance productivity and decision-making in the resources industry.