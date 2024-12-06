Damien Durston, ANZ head of people management at OneAdvanced. Image: OneAdvanced

The Australian mining sector is one of the country’s most important economic pillars, driving global exports and supporting regional communities.

However, mining companies face a unique set of challenges, particularly when it comes to managing their remote workforces.

Complex awards, varying overtime rules, travel allowances, leave accruals and the practicalities of time and attendance tracking for remote mine workers place an enormous burden on their human resources (HR) departments.

Navigating these complexities is not just an operational challenge; it’s a compliance obligation. Failure to correctly interpret and apply awards can lead to underpayments, reputational damage and even legal penalties.

Companies increasingly turn to technology solutions to streamline workforce management, ensure payroll accuracy and maintain compliance.

The compliance minefield: Understanding award complexity

Mining operations often involve long shifts, remote locations and a blend of full-time, part-time and casual workers. Each workforce element has unique pay rules, governed by modern awards and enterprise agreements.

For example:

overtime rules : employees may be entitled to additional payments for working beyond their contracted hours or during weekends and public holidays

: employees may be entitled to additional payments for working beyond their contracted hours or during weekends and public holidays shift penalties: rates often vary based on the time of day or night shifts are performed

rates often vary based on the time of day or night shifts are performed travel allowances: remote mine sites frequently require allowances for travel and accommodation

remote mine sites frequently require allowances for travel and accommodation leave and accruals: calculating annual, sick and long-service leave becomes increasingly complex with irregular shift patterns and rosters.

HR teams must also address award interpretation issues. Incorrectly interpreting awards can lead to payroll inaccuracies, overpayments, or underpayments, which not only carry financial and reputational risks but can also cause employee dissatisfaction. In an industry with a talent shortage, this is not a situation a mining company wants to find itself in.

The role of time and attendance technology

For mining companies, adopting time and attendance software is a game-changer.

These systems are designed to automate the most error-prone aspects of workforce management, offering features that directly address the challenges of remote operations, such as the following:

Accurate time tracking

Employees can easily clock in and out using mobile apps or biometric devices, even in remote locations. This ensures precise tracking of working hours, breaks and shift changes. Automated award interpretation

A robust time and attendance system automatically applies the correct award conditions to each employee’s recorded hours, including overtime, penalties, and allowances, ensuring compliance with industry regulations. Reduced administrative burden

By automating time tracking and payroll processes, HR departments can focus on strategic priorities rather than administrative tasks. Automation reduces the risk of manual errors, streamlines workflows and improves efficiency. Seamless leave management

Employees can request leave or manage accruals directly through the system, with approvals automatically routed to managers. This ensures clear visibility into workforce availability and prevents scheduling conflicts. Enhanced reporting and insights

Time and attendance systems provide HR teams with real-time labour costs, absenteeism and productivity data. This information is invaluable for workforce planning and decision-making.

Real-world applications: Mining industry scenarios

Consider a typical mining site that operates on a fly-in, fly-out (FIFO) model. Workers often stay on-site for weeks, working long shifts in harsh conditions. Without a digital system to manage time and attendance, HR teams must manually calculate hours, apply awards and track leave entitlements for hundreds or thousands of employees.

The risks of relying on manual processes in payroll management are significant and can lead to costly errors. These include miscalculating overtime or penalties, overlooking travel allowances, and experiencing delays or inaccuracies in payroll processing. Such issues not only impact employee satisfaction but can also result in compliance breaches and financial penalties for the organisation

With a time and attendance system, these tasks are automated, significantly reducing errors and improving compliance. Employees can access their schedules, log their hours and request leave from any location, while HR teams have real-time visibility into workforce data.

The strategic benefits of automation

While compliance is critical for adopting time and attendance software, the benefits extend far beyond avoiding penalties. Workers value transparency and accuracy in their pay and scheduling. Automating these processes builds trust and improves morale, particularly in a challenging industry like mining, where improving the employee experience will help retain existing employees and attract new ones.

Automation also helps companies identify inefficiencies in rostering and overtime management. By optimising workforce allocation, businesses can reduce labour costs without compromising productivity.

Workforce management processes need to scale seamlessly as mining operations expand or contract. This is particularly important for projects that require rapid workforce deployment and a technology solution designed for these types of deskless working environments is the right choice.

Additionally, fatigue management is a critical issue in mining. Automated systems can alert managers to excessive working hours, enabling proactive measures to ensure worker safety and compliance with fatigue-related regulations.

For mining companies, workforce management has high stakes. Navigating award complexity and ensuring payroll accuracy requires more than diligence; it demands the right technology solutions. Time and attendance software offers mining businesses a lifeline, automating complex processes, reducing compliance risks and empowering HR teams to focus on strategic objectives.

Leveraging technology is not just a competitive advantage; it is essential in an industry as dynamic and challenging as mining. By embracing HR automation, mining companies can transform workforce management from a compliance burden into a source of operational excellence that enhances the employee experience.