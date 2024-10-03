How can digitalisation streamline HR departments in mining?

Image: sirisakboakaew/stock.adobe.com

Digitalisation is sweeping through the mining industry, transforming efficiency and sustainability from mine to market. Here’s how human resources (HR) departments can tap into digital solutions to streamline workforce management, enhance compliance, and boost employee engagement.

The mining industry’s digital transformation in full swing, but are HR departments keeping up?

The unpredictability of the COVID-19 pandemic demonstrated the overwhelming benefits of transitioning once manual systems – such as those used for time and attendance – to the digital realm.

New challenges including sudden workforce shortages due to illness and quarantine, disrupted supply chains, and the need for rapid adaptation to new health and safety protocols highlighted the inefficiencies of manual processes. Companies that had already invested in digital solutions were better equipped to manage remote work, track employee health, and ensure continuous operations despite these disruptions.

Add to this the evolving expectations of younger people in the workforce – such as the ability to easily access important work information remotely from a mobile phone – and companies must be prepared to adapt or be left behind.

It’s not simply just a matter of appeasing the smartphone generation. Modernising HR practices can make meaningful contributions to a business’s bottom line – from boosting operational efficiency to ensuring compliance with complex labour regulations.

Importance of software and automation in mining

But first, let’s take a step back and explore how the integration of software and automation technologies has been optimising mining operations overall:

Efficiency: modern mining operations are increasingly using automated systems to perform once-manual tasks, reducing the time investment and minimising opportunities for human error. Advanced software solutions help streamline everything from resource extraction to payroll processes, as well as the smooth planning and execution of shutdowns and maintenance events.

modern mining operations are increasingly using automated systems to perform once-manual tasks, reducing the time investment and minimising opportunities for human error. Advanced software solutions help streamline everything from resource extraction to payroll processes, as well as the smooth planning and execution of shutdowns and maintenance events. Safety: digital technologies play a critical role in the safety of the modern mine. Automated equipment can operate in hazardous environments, reducing the need for human presence in dangerous areas. Additionally, real-time monitoring systems provide continuous oversight, allowing for quick responses to potential safety issues.

digital technologies play a critical role in the safety of the modern mine. Automated equipment can operate in hazardous environments, reducing the need for human presence in dangerous areas. Additionally, real-time monitoring systems provide continuous oversight, allowing for quick responses to potential safety issues. Environmental impact: the mining industry is under ever-growing pressure to reduce its environmental footprint. Digital solutions enable better resource management and waste reduction. For example, automated monitoring systems can detect and address environmental hazards promptly, ensuring compliance with strict regulations and promoting sustainable practices.

Where HR can benefit

Managing a diverse and often dispersed workforce is a significant challenge for mining companies. Implementing people management software can provide a range of benefits for business leaders and employees alike.

Accurate time tracking : automating time and attendance tracking eliminates the inaccuracies associated with manual processes. This ensures that employees are compensated correctly for their hours worked, reducing payroll discrepancies and helping foster trust within the workforce.

: automating time and attendance tracking eliminates the inaccuracies associated with manual processes. This ensures that employees are compensated correctly for their hours worked, reducing payroll discrepancies and helping foster trust within the workforce. Enhanced compliance : mining companies must navigate complex labour regulations and industry-specific awards. Time and attendance software with integrated award interpretation capabilities helps ensure compliance with these regulations, reducing the risk of legal penalties and financial losses.

: mining companies must navigate complex labour regulations and industry-specific awards. Time and attendance software with integrated award interpretation capabilities helps ensure compliance with these regulations, reducing the risk of legal penalties and financial losses. Operational efficiency: by automating routine HR tasks, such as time tracking and payroll processing, HR departments can focus on more strategic initiatives. This shift not only improves operational efficiency but also enhances employee engagement by providing timely and accurate compensation. Additionally, a platform with accessible self-service features helps employees feel more empowered, informed, and engaged.

Making your case

HR departments in the mining industry have long recognised the importance of streamlining and automating their processes to improve efficiency, compliance, and employee satisfaction.

To successfully advocate for the necessary investments, HR leaders can highlight the tangible benefits such as cost savings, legislative compliance, improved accuracy, and increased productivity, while also addressing the specific challenges and needs of their organisation.

Partnering with a reliable provider like OneAdvanced can offer the necessary support and expertise to implement these transformative solutions effectively.

To learn more, visit the OneAdvanced website.

Subscribe to Australian Mining and receive the latest news on product announcements, industry developments, commodities and more.