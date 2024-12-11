How Brokk is innovating emissions free machinery

Firstgreen Industries has pioneered a range of electric machinery specifically designed for mining and other heavy industries. Image: Brokk Australia

As industries across the world push towards greater sustainability, Brokk Australia and Firstgreen Industries are helping to lead the charge within the mining sector.

In the mining industry’s ongoing quest for sustainability, Brokk Australia and its partner Firstgreen Industries are taking significant steps toward reducing emissions while improving safety and productivity.

Brokk Australia sales manager Stefan Mace and Firstgreen Industries regional head of sales Jan Otta spoke with Australian Mining about how their companies’ electric equipment is helping to revolutionise mining operations, offering a cleaner and more cost-effective alternative to traditional diesel-powered machinery.

A new era of electric machinery

Czech-based company Firstgreen Industries has pioneered a range of electric machinery specifically designed for mining and other heavy industries.

These machines are built around a unique battery system with three electric motors; two are dedicated to drive functions, while the other manages hydraulics.

“We designed the machine around the battery,” Otta told Australian Mining. “It’s a patented system where you have three electric motors, and two of them are responsible for drive and direct drive, and the third runs the hydraulics.

“We also have our state-of-the-art software which allows us to get the most battery life out of the machine.

“Not only did we bring this aspect of zero CO2 emissions to the market, but we also help to reduce the operation costs significantly while increasing the safety of the operators.”

The advanced software powering Firstgreen Industries machines enables operators to work for approximately six hours on a single charge, which can be fully restored for just $10, compared to the higher fuel costs associated with diesel equipment.

“You can work around six hours on a single charge for $10, or you can spend money on 60 litres on diesel,” Otta said.

“We save 90 per cent of the corporation cost in general, so even though we are slightly more expensive than our diesel competition, your return on investment is typically somewhere around 12 to 18 months.”

Providing safety solutions

Safety in mining is paramount, and Firstgreen Industries’ equipment incorporates remote-controlled operation to enhance worker protection.

Operators can control machines via radio or Bluetooth, keeping them at a safe distance from hazardous sites.

This feature also enables tasks to be performed continuously without the need for close supervision – such as cleaning under conveyor belts while they’re still in motion – further improving productivity.

“With remote operation, we not only keep people out of harm’s way, but we’re also able to achieve higher productivity levels,” Otta said.

Reducing machine downtime is another major focus. Battery changes are streamlined to take just five minutes, enabling 24–7 operation with minimal interruptions.

Firstgreen Industries’ electric machinery also has fewer moving parts than diesel-powered equipment, resulting in less maintenance and lower service costs.

Moving closer towards ESG goals

Beyond operational efficiency, Firstgreen Industries’ technology aligns with the environmental, social, and governance (ESG) goals that many mining companies are increasingly prioritising.

With each Firstgreen Industries machine capable of offsetting approximately 18 tonnes of CO2 annually, companies can make significant strides toward their sustainability targets.

“Not only are our customers saving money, they are also fulfilling their ESG goals, which are important for the big players on the market,” Otta said.

This approach represents a shift in the industry, where achieving ESG goals is no longer seen solely as a business cost but as a path to efficiency and reduced expenses.

Brokk Australia’s expanding portfolio

Brokk Australia, known for its remote-controlled demolition equipment, only recently expanded its product offerings to include Firstgreen Industries’ electric machinery.

Mace said this partnership complements Brokk’s lineup, which also includes electric-powered Twinca dumpers and Sherpa mini loaders.

“We aim to meet our clients’ needs with an array of electric solutions that provide flexibility and environmental benefits,” he said.

Brokk’s electric machines, used in mining, construction, and nuclear applications, offer both diesel and electric options, depending on the operational requirements.

With over 700 Firstgreen Industries units sold across 60 countries, the machinery has proven popular for its low vibration, easy handling, and comfortable operator experience.

“Customer feedback is typically very good,” Otta said. “Customers appreciate the low maintenance and cost reduction, and that it’s simply a nice machine to be in.

“When you have an operator who spends long hours in the machine, they really appreciate that there’s no vibration, and that it’s a very smooth operation.

“We’ve built these machines to be versatile, allowing operators to adjust the controls to their preferred settings. This adaptability is one reason we receive such positive feedback.”

Firstgreen Industries is headquartered in Velka Dobra near Prague in the Czech Republic where it is innovating new designs to prioritise safety, efficiency, sustainability and employee comfort.

The company’s facilities are equipped with state-of-the-art production lines, warehouses and a progressive research and development department.

“We’re a family-owned business that built our distribution network from the ground up,” Otta said. “All of our dealers hold recommended spare parts to be able to support our customers locally.

“Brokk Australia is our dedicated partner for Australia, so this way we prevent customers waiting for the shipping of the components from Czech Republic.”

Looking to the future

The growing trend toward electric and sustainable machinery in the mining sector is undeniable, yet diesel-powered equipment will still have its place in some remote locations without sufficient power infrastructure.

“While electric solutions are ideal for most applications, diesel still has its role where charging isn’t feasible,” Otta said.

So Brokk Australia and Firstgreen Industries are pioneering electrification in areas where these solutions can thrive. For example, the skid steer batteries offer a unique advantage, acting as built-in counterweights, reducing the need for additional balancing components. This keeps the machines as lightweight and efficient as possible.

Mace said Brokk Australia’s participation in events like the International Mining and Resources Conference isn’t just about showcasing technology; it’s about redefining how mining companies approach safety, sustainability, and efficiency.

“Our goal is to help clients make smart investments in equipment that not only meet their operational needs but also align with their long-term sustainability goals,” Mace said.

With innovative electric solutions like those from Firstgreen Industries, Brokk Australia is positioned at the forefront of a more sustainable mining future.

This feature appeared in the December 2024 issue of Australian Mining.