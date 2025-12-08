How Australian Power Equipment is enabling electrification underground

"Electrification … means building a completely new electrical ecosystem, one that’s robust, safe, efficient and engineered to handle the unique challenges of remote and harsh mining environments.” L–R: APE co-directors Andrew Cockbain and Abby Crawford. Images: APE

With deep technical expertise and a sustainability-driven approach, Australian Power Equipment is redefining how mines harness electricity for safer, cleaner, more efficient operations.

As the mining industry accelerates towards a low-emissions future, electrification has become the cornerstone of operational transformation, delivering cleaner, safer and more efficient power to some of the world’s toughest environments.

At the forefront of this shift is Australian Power Equipment (APE), a trusted national supplier delivering the electrical backbone that powers open-cut and underground operations.

Founded by co-directors Abby Crawford and Andrew Cockbain, APE has rapidly grown to become one of Australia’s most recognised suppliers of high-voltage power equipment and infrastructure solutions.

The business has earned national recognition, including being ranked 45th in the 2024 AFR Top 100 Fast Starters, by combining deep technical expertise with a sustainability-led approach to equipment supply and lifecycle management.

From its base in Newcastle, APE provides transformers, switchgear, sub-stations and high-voltage cable systems to clients across mining, tunnelling, renewables, agribusiness and defence sectors throughout Australia and around the world.

What sets APE apart is its dual capability to supply new and refurbished power equipment, enabling rapid response to critical site needs while advancing circular economy goals that reduce waste and extend asset life.

“Our business was built on reliability and responsiveness,” Cockbain said.

“In mining, downtime costs are immense. Our job is to keep operations powered safely and continuously, whether that’s through fast-tracked sub-stations, re-engineered transformers or complete cable reticulation systems.”

Powering the next frontier

With Western Australia (WA) leading the global charge towards mine electrification, APE’s expertise in surface electrical systems that power underground networks has become increasingly vital.

The company’s cable reticulation systems form the arterial network that distributes energy from sub-stations to electric machinery operating kilometres below the surface, a critical link in achieving emissions reduction without compromising productivity.

“Electrification doesn’t just mean swapping out diesel machines for electric ones,” Crawford said.

“It means building a completely new electrical ecosystem, one that’s robust, safe, efficient and engineered to handle the unique challenges of remote and harsh mining environments.”

APE’s expertise has been forged through decades of hands-on experience across Australia, Asia Pacific, the UK and Sub-Saharan Africa.

The company’s leadership team has played an instrumental role in the electrification of large-scale operations across the southern African mining belt, developing, specifying and supplying electrical infrastructure for both electric rope shovels and electric hydraulic excavators.

This international background underpins APE’s approach to today’s mining projects, ensuring the systems designed for WA’s electrification drive are informed by proven field performance under extreme conditions.

Key achievements by APE’s team and leadership include specification development for sub-stations, switching stations and cable systems suited to tropical and remote environments; supply of high-capacity sub-stations (including dual 10–1MVA 33/6.6kV units) for electric shovel and mine power distribution; development of medium- and high-voltage cable systems to enhance operational flexibility and equipment availability; training frameworks and operational systems to increase cable life, improve safety and optimise machine uptime; and cable selection, handling and management procedures that reduce risk and extend asset reliability.

These initiatives have laid the foundation for APE’s leadership in modern mining electrification projects, helping Australian operations adopt the next generation of electric mining fleets with confidence.

APE’s cable management philosophy is underpinned by one principle: sustained performance relies on intelligent design and disciplined practice.

The development of correct cable selection, handling and management systems, as well as the development of integrated electrical protection and relay systems, is not merely an operational detail, but rather the backbone of mine safety, availability and energy efficiency.

As mines scale up electrification, the demand for higher voltage distribution and longer feeder runs introduces complex challenges in thermal loading, protection coordination and mobility.

APE works closely with engineering partners, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), and site maintenance teams to deliver fully integrated solutions that encompass sub-station design, switching infrastructure, reticulation layouts, and custom cable systems, all built to withstand Australia’s most demanding conditions.

“Electrification will reshape the way mines think about energy,” Cockbain said.

“It requires the same engineering precision as the machines it powers. Every cable run, sub-station and connection must work seamlessly to deliver reliable energy underground.”

Sustainability at the core

Beyond engineering excellence, APE continues to drive sustainability through initiatives such as APE LOOP, a circular economy framework that promotes the refurbishment, repurposing, and recycling of high-voltage equipment. The company also supports wildlife conservation programs with Aussie Ark and Taronga Conservation Society, reflecting a belief that industry progress and environmental protection can, and must, coexist.

“Our commitment to sustainability isn’t just about compliance,” Crawford said. “It’s about leadership, proving that the electrification of mining can reduce emissions, extend asset life, and contribute to a more sustainable energy future.”

From surface sub-stations to underground reticulation systems, APE is helping mines across Australia and beyond navigate the path to full electrification safely, sustainably and intelligently.

As the industry redefines what it means to be powered by electricity, APE stands ready to deliver the systems, expertise and vision that keep the future of mining switched on.

This feature appeared in the December 2025 issue of Australian Mining magazine.