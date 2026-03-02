Horizon raises $175 million to drive Black Swan

Image: Horizon Minerals

Horizon Minerals has raised $175 million through an institutional placement and $10 million via a share purchase plan to develop its Black Swan processing hub near Kalgoorlie, Western Australia.

The capital raising will support the refurbishment and conversion of the hub for gold processing, as well as site infrastructure, open pit and underground pre-production, exploration and geology, pre-production operating costs, contingency, and working capital.

“We are delighted with the support for this transformational placement and welcome a number of new, highly credentialled Australian and offshore institutional investors to the register,” Horizon Minerals managing director Grant Haywood said.

“The quality of funds introduced during the capital raising cements our view of the underlying fundamental value creation opportunity.

“The capital raising represents an important juncture for the company as we are now positioned to fund the development of the Black Swan processing hub and create a strategically valuable regional gold processing facility to create value for shareholders from our 1.9 million ounce resource.”

The placement included a first tranche of $55 million fully underwritten and a second tranche of $120 million subject to shareholder approval at an extraordinary general meeting scheduled for April 7, 2026. Petra Capital acted as sole lead manager and underwriter, with Euroz Hartleys as co-manager.