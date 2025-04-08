Horizon awards Black Swan engineering contract

Image: Horizon Minerals

Horizon Minerals has awarded GR Engineering Services the studies program to advance the repurposing of the Black Swan processing plant for gold production.

The engineering studies program will be overseen by Horizon project manager Dirk Richards who plans to project capital and operating cost estimates to an accuracy of plus-or-minus 20 per cent.

“We are very pleased to have awarded this work to GR Engineering,” Horizon managing director and chief executive officer Grant Haywood said. “They are a very competent group capable of delivering a quality study to refurbish and repurpose our Black Swan processing plant into a gold plant.

“This is another significant milestone for the company progressing Horizon towards our goal of becoming a mid-tier gold producer.”

GR Engineering has an extensive track record of successfully carrying out gold plant projects in the WA Goldfields.

The Supreme Court of WA approved the acquisition of Poseidon Nickel in February, in a move that will see the consolidation of strategic project infrastructure and 1.8 million ounces of gold.

The merger will drive Horizon towards becoming WA’s next standalone gold producer through a “Horizon 2.0” rebrand.

The Black Swan processing plant is expected to process 2.2 million tonnes per annum of gold once operational. Renewed drilling in the area is showing promising potential to further grow Black Swan’s endowment.

