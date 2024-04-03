Honeymoon’s first uranium drum only two weeks away

Image: Boss Energy

The final technical milestone in Boss Energy’s restart strategy as been passed, paving the way for the first drum of uranium to be filled at Honeymoon in the next two weeks.

The Honeymoon uranium project in South Australia has been steadily ramping up as Boss pushes to have uranium delivered this year.

And it seems that focus has paid off.

“Since acquiring Honeymoon, Boss’ strategy has been to increase the uranium tenor in the wellfield feed solution to the plant and develop a larger processing facility utilising ion exchange (IX) technology,” Boss managing director Duncan Craib said.

“This approach is to improve the economics of the project by increasing production rates and reducing operating costs.

“We have now achieved both of these key goals and as a result are set to fill our first drum with uranium in coming days.”

This phase has seen Boss fill the processing plant IX column with uranium-rich lixiviant from the wellfields, with loaded resin resulting in production of concentrated high-grade eluate.

Boss expects the concentrated high-grade eluate to be recovered through the upgraded precipitation circuit some time next week.

This new milestone follows Boss’ commissioning of the first ion-exchange (IX) circuit at the site back in February.

Subscribe to Australian Mining and receive the latest news on product announcements, industry developments, commodities and more.