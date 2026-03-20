Honeymoon period: Boss boosts uranium resources

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Boss Energy has updated mineral resource estimates for its Gould’s Dam and Jason’s Deposit uranium projects in South Australia.

Located 80km and 13km from the Honeymoon Operation, respectively, the revised figures incorporate recent drilling data and improved geological models. Boss Energy also outlined an accelerated timeline for baseline studies to move both projects toward production.

Gould’s Dam now holds a mineral resource estimate of 38.7 million tonnes (Mt) at 388 parts per million (ppm) uranium oxide for 33.1 million pounds of contained uranium.

This is a 30 per cent increase in contained metal compared with 2016, despite a 122ppm decline in average grade. The resource, which remains open, consists of 23 per cent indicated and 77 per cent inferred classifications.

Jason’s Deposit contains 13.3Mt at 410ppm uranium oxide, equivalent to 12 million pounds of uranium. This is a nine per cent increase in contained metal since 2017. Classified as 41 per cent indicated and 59 per cent inferred, the mineralisation remains open for further upside from drilling.

Boss Energy managing director Matthew Dusci said the updates highlight the scale of the deposits and their potential integration with existing infrastructure.

“The updated estimates incorporate additional drilling and an improved understanding of geology and mineralisation controls derived from the Honeymoon deposit,” Dusci said.

Both sites are considered amenable to in-situ recovery methods. Boss Energy expects the wide-spaced wellfield extraction approach being evaluated at Honeymoon to be applicable to these satellite deposits.

To support this development, the company is advancing ecological, groundwater and radiological baseline surveys. Boss Energy plans to submit state and federal permitting applications in the second half of 2026.

Mining lease approvals are expected to take 18–24 months, followed by 6–12 months for final environmental permissions. Further drilling is scheduled for late-2026.

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