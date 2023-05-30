Hoisting: A zero-emissions, sustainable mining

The future of underground mining is deep – because the green energy revolution relies on it.

The big question is, how do underground miners meet global demand whilst simultaneously decarbonising their own operations?

This white paper scrutinises that question in context of the trends, challenges and opportunities associated with underground mining in the race to net zero, and the plausibility of hoisting as an available zero emissions solution.

Readers can expect an in-depth analysis on the following:

The imperative to decarbonise – including the Australian legislative framework formalising emissions targets,

– including the Australian legislative framework formalising emissions targets, The cruciality of the mining sector to supply the minerals and metals for clean energy transitions and a carbon-neutral future,

to supply the minerals and metals for clean energy transitions and a carbon-neutral future, The safety implications of digging deeper,

of digging deeper, Why sustainability and productivity are not mutually exclusive,

are not mutually exclusive, The example of Swedish mining group LKAB and the Sustainable Underground Mining initiative ,

, Hoisting as a proven, safe, zero emissions solution, and

solution, and The case study of the BHP Group Limited new production hoist at Prominent Hill – an example of how hoisting can increase the underground mining rate, extend a mine’s life, lower emissions and improve safety.

To download the white paper please fill out the form below.