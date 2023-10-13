HMG manufactures specialised cylinders to significantly reduce downtime

Hall Contracting was conducting a dredging operation in Spoilbank Marina, WA where it was using a Liebherr P9350 backhoe dredge to relocate more than 120,000m3 of material over a six-month period.

Recognising that the project was vulnerable to significant revenue loss if the P9350 backhoe were to suffer a hydraulic cylinder failure, Hall Contracting contacted HMG to supply a new set of hydraulic boom cylinders to keep on standby for emergency replacement.

The large capacity of HMG’s workshop meant it could carry out the manufacture of a cylinder of this size without any alterations to work areas or machinery.

