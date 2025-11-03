Hitachi Construction Machinery rebrands as LANDCROS

Image: Hitachi Construction Machinery / LANDCROS

Hitachi Construction Machinery has announced it will transition to a new global brand identity, LANDCROS, marking the next stage in the company’s 75-year journey as one of the world’s most trusted suppliers of construction and mining equipment.

The new name — effective globally from April 2027 — represents Hitachi Construction Machinery’s transformation from an equipment manufacturer to a provider of intelligent, connected, and sustainable solutions for the construction and mining industries.

Locally, Hitachi Construction Machinery Australia Pty Ltd will adopt the LANDCROS name through a phased rollout, while CablePrice (NZ) Ltd will continue to operate under its current structure, supplying and supporting the Hitachi-branded range as it transitions to LANDCROS over the same period.

Under the LANDCROS brand, the company’s entire global operations — including manufacturing, design, engineering, and after-sales support — will continue unchanged in Japan, ensuring customers maintain the same trusted products, people, and service networks.

Hitachi Construction Machinery Australia managing director and Oceania region president Ray Kitic said the rebrand underscores the company’s intent to expand its technology development and strengthen collaboration with global partners.

“Our proud history as a global leader has been forged from our products, our people, and our customer partnerships,” Kitic said.

“The world demands more efficient and sustainable approaches in construction and mining. Our existing capability serves as the platform from which to launch this next phase of our evolution.

“We enter this next stage with enthusiasm and commitment to accelerating innovation, developing new technologies, and expanding collaboration worldwide — but our focus remains where it’s always been: with our customers.”

Kitic said customers in Oceania can expect full continuity in personnel, products, supply chains, and service networks throughout the transition.

The LANDCROS name was developed through a global collaboration of employees and reflects the company’s renewed purpose and shared beliefs.

“LAND” symbolises the vision of building rich land and cities for the future, while “CROS” combines the words Customer, Reliable, Open, and Solutions, encapsulating the company’s promise to co-create value and deliver innovative, sustainable solutions.

Hitachi Construction Machinery president and chief operating officer Masafumi Senzaki said the rebrand represents a confident step toward a more integrated and customer-driven future.

“We aim to cultivate LANDCROS into a brand that makes our customers feel they made the right choice when selecting our machinery or services,” Senzaki said.

Hitachi Construction Machinery will continue its close collaboration with Hitachi Ltd, including partnerships in digital technologies, IoT development, and component supply, ensuring the same high standards of reliability and innovation.

The LANDCROS brand will be rolled out progressively across products, facilities, and communications over the next two years, with dual branding to be phased out by April 2028.

Subscribe to Australian Mining and receive the latest news on product announcements, industry developments, commodities and more.