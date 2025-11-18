Historic BHP data reveals big gold upside for Adavale

Image: Phawat/shutterstock.com

Adavale Resources continues to strike gold at its London-Victoria pit in New South Wales as historic BHP grade control maps uncover major resource growth potential.

The recovery and study showcased thousands of drill holes from within the site’s mined pit, with peak grades of up to 37.4 grams per tonne (g/t) gold (Au) in historical grade control drilling.

An independent study – including a 3D structural model of the site by specialist structural geology consultant Ian E. Nelson – has interpreted the gold mineralisation over a 1.5-kilometre strike. This is controlled by a major east-dipping shear and associated anticline.

However, Adavale said the upside is that the folded or stacked sequence is predicted to repeat, parallel at depth, and is plunging to the south, significantly increasing the scale and growth potential of the system.

Adavale managing director David Ward, who will be leading the drilling campaign, said the completed study comes after BHP first mined the site 30 years ago.

“Together with the recently acquired high-density grade control data, this body of work represents a step-change in our understanding of the controls on gold mineralisation,” he said.

“It has identified clear vectors for resource expansion and highlights the strong potential for additional mineralised shoots both at depth and along strike.”

Ward added that this new insight will “directly guide” the company’s upcoming drilling program as it aims to unlock the site’s full potential.

Adavale executive chairman and chief executive officer (CEO) Allan Ritchie said the study results have “fundamentally reshaped” the scale and strategic importance of London-Victoria.

“We now have a clear roadmap for how this asset can grow and an incredible technical team capable of executing it,” he said.

“The opportunity ahead of us is now much larger than previously recognised.

“We are confident that David’s extensive experience and track record of success across the Lachlan Fold Belt will translate this new technical understanding into meaningful value creation.”

This development comes two months after Adavale reported that recent drilling in the Lachlan Fold Belt discovered high-grade intercepts at London-Victoria, with 11 holes showing gold mineralisation present at shallow depths.

Upcoming works, the company said, will include targeted drilling to define geometry and testing for repeated or thickened gold mineralisation within the shear corridor.

The company will also undertake a pXRF-based geochemical logging to refine lithological and geochemical discrimination, and take steps to incorporate new structural data to refine geological and resource models to guide near-term drilling and resource growth.

Get 50 per cent off your Australian Mining annual magazine subscription during our Black Friday sale. Visit our subscription page and use the code: AMBF25. Ends on 27 November 2025.