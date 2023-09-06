HIPO Rubber Diaphragms for GHT 2000

Thejo Engineering Limited, a leading engineering solutions provider, has introduced MULTITRAK range of conveyor belt tracking systems with an unconventional approach to the training of conveyor belts.

MULTITRAK features a multi-plane pivot mechanism that combines vertical as well as horizontal movement to quickly correct even the slightest belt mis-tracking. The vertical tilt action resists the mis-tracking of belt and provides a banking which reduces the effort required to track the belt back.

The horizontal pivot action steers the belt back to its true line. The tracking rollers are rubberised and has a tapered profile. The tapering effect of the carrying idler reduces the wandering tendency by providing a more stable and controlled path whereas the rubberised surface provides superior traction force to train the belt effectively.

Tapered ends of the return idler help to negate belt cupping and ensures even surface contact with the belt. Heavy duty bearings are incorporated in the pivot mechanism to ensure long service life. The frames and arms are adjustable to adapt to the site conditions without any modification.

MULTITRAK belt trackers are available for carrying belt, flat return, and V-return belts. Available in standard sizes from 650mm to 2400mm belt width, MULTITRAK is available in custom sizes also on demand.

This product showcase appeared in the September 2023 issue of Australian Mining.