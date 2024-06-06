Hillgrove welcomes new managing director

Image: Mongkolchon/stock.adobe.com

Hillgrove Resources has appointed Bob Fulker as its new managing director, taking effect from July 1.

Fulker has over 35 years’ experience in various management and technical roles within the mining industry. For the last six years, Fulker served as chief operating officer (COO) at Evolution Mining. Matthew O’Neill took the reins as Evolution’s COO on June 1.

Prior to his tenure at Evolution, Fulker worked as COO of OZ Minerals.

“I am extremely excited about Hillgrove’s future, the underground operation has commenced, there are multiple prospective exploration opportunities on lease and in close proximity, and the business is primed for growth with nil debt and strong cash generation anticipated over the coming quarters,” Fulker said.

“I am looking forward to consolidating operations at Kanmantoo and working with the board to deliver the company’s growth strategy.”

Fulker replaces Lachlan Wallace, who will continue in the managing director role until July 1 to ensure an organised transition.

“Bob is an accomplished executive with a background of operational excellence and growth, as exampled by his recent roles at Evolution and OZ Minerals,” Hillgrove chair Derek Carter said. “These are perfectly aligned with Hillgrove’s strategy to grow as a mid-tier copper gold producer.

“The board would like to thank Lachlan for leading the company’s growth over the past five years through the delivery of the Kanmantoo underground copper project from initial exploration, through feasibility and funding, to positive cash flow from copper production in line with plan. We wish Lachlan all the best in his future endeavours.”

Earlier this week, Hillgrove finished loading its first shipment from the Kanmantoo copper mine in South Australia.

