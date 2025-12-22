Hillgrove underground roars back to life

Underground at Larvotto’s Hillgrove gold-antimony project in NSW. Image: Larvotto Resources

Larvotto Resources has officially kicked off underground development at its Hillgrove antimony-gold project in New South Wales, marking a major step towards restarting production.

PYBAR Mining Services has mobilised on site, beginning works at the Metz zone, which will then progress to Garibaldi.

The development program includes decline and lateral excavation, rehabilitation, ground support installation and haulage, forming part of an ambitious 20km underground expansion planned over an initial four-year term.

This is in addition to the substantial existing underground infrastructure, including ore already developed and awaiting stoping.

PYBAR is delivering a full-service underground solution, covering equipment, workforce and statutory supervision under its established safety and health management system.

Larvotto Resources managing director Ron Heeks said the milestone was critical for returning Hillgrove to production.

“Having PYBAR on-site and with underground development activities now underway is one of the final requirements to bring the Hillgrove project back into production,” Heeks said. “We are delighted with the process and how PYBAR have integrated into the site team, with now over 70 Larvotto employees on-site and 80 third-party, as we are now firmly in execution mode.

“It has been an incredibly busy 2025, having achieved many financial, technical and project milestones. Now our full focus is on exploration and site development, to increase our resources and bring the project back into production next year.”

With underground operations now live, Hillgrove is firmly on track to resume full-scale mining, strengthening Larvotto’s position in Australia’s antimony-gold sector.