Hillgrove on-track for 2026 production

Underground at Larvotto’s Hillgrove gold-antimony project in NSW. Image: Larvotto Resources

Larvotto Resources has received formal approval for its Hillgrove antimony-gold project, paving the way for a production start in 2026.

The NSW Department of Planning, Housing and Infrastructure (DPHI) granted consent for Modification 6 (DA98/35-Mod-6), allowing Larvotto to continue mining and processing at the Hillgrove site.

“This is a major step forward for Larvotto and Hillgrove,” Larvotto managing director Ron Heeks said.

“With formal approval now secured, we can immediately finalise financing and move towards a 2025 restart of operations demonstrating Hillgrove’s true potential as a globally strategic antimony and gold asset.”

The Mod-6 approval provides for essential development activities, including infrastructure upgrades and access to underground mining.

It also enables longer-term environmental initiatives, such as the transition to dry-stacked tailings, which can now proceed following approval to raise the height of the tailings storage facility.

Heeks said the milestone reinforced the company’s development roadmap and would help strengthen its position in final-stage funding talks.

“The NSW Government has been an excellent partner throughout this process and we are grateful for the strong support received from all regulatory agencies and stakeholders,” he said.

“This milestone validates our development strategy and keeps us on track to commence production in 2026.”

With major approvals now secured, Larvotto is progressing contractor engagement and procurement in preparation for construction and commissioning.

The company’s Modification 5 application, which seeks to increase Hillgrove’s processing capacity to 500,000 tonnes per annum and allow for dry-stack tailings storage, is continuing through the approvals process.

Subscribe to Australian Mining and receive the latest news on product announcements, industry developments, commodities and more.