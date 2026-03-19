Hillgrove builds momentum with high-grade hits at Kanmantoo

The Kanmantoo copper mine. Image: Serena Findlay

Hillgrove Resources has hit new high-grade copper-gold intersections at its Kanmantoo copper mine, with both surface and underground drilling programs progressing with its current-year plans.

Hits at both Nugent and Nugent East returned results from 10,825 metres of underground drilling and 551 metres of surface drilling at the end of February.

These results include one from 8.5 metres at 3.28 per cent copper plus 0.11 grams per tonne (g/t) gold, plus 6.01g/t silver, from 158 metres downhole.

Another hit was from 5.8 metres at 1.41 per cent copper plus 0.64g/t gold, plus 3.15g/t silver, from 92.98 metres downhole.

Commenting on the recent drilling and development activities, Hillgrove chief executive officer (CEO) and managing director Bob Fulker said that momentum continues to build across the company.

“With positive operating cash flow, we are increasingly able to focus on the growth opportunities that will define the next chapter,” he said.

“We remain on track to lift throughout to a 1.7–1.8 million tonnes per annum run rate by the end of the June quarter, and the progress at Emily Star is an important part of our pathway to a two million plus tonnes per annum run rate.”

Hillgrove said that these intersections extend the mineralised footprint and support the ongoing refinement of the Nugent resource model.

Drilling from the Nugent diamond drill cuddy (DDC) remains ongoing, with additional assay results pending.

As it stands, the current underground progress of 10,825 metres sits against the goal of 58,000 metres, and the 551 metres of surface drilling sits against the planned 5000 metres.

Future drilling will continue to test the extent of the Nugent East zone, with scheduling aligned to the development of the first stage of the Emily Star exploration drive.

Hillgrove said that development towards Emily Star’s first stage is advancing, with 161 metres completed as of March 15.

The first stage is expected to be completed by the end of the March quarter and represents a 200 metres extension from the original 1010 Nugent DDC.

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