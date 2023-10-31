High-tech conveying solutions high in the sky

The HUB is home to several private and open planning areas fitted out with electronic communication devices.

Continental Conveying Solutions’ new HUB is designed to present cutting-edge technologies used all over the world.

A unique high-tech ‘HUB’ office on the 26th floor of one of Perth’s most iconic skyscrapers has been designed to help mining companies better plan their conveying requirements by presenting the latest global innovations in conveying.

In what is said to be a world-first, the Continental Conveying Solutions (CCS) HUB will showcase the company’s global innovations and conveying capabilities to the mining and mineral processing sectors.

Having first been established in Hanover, Germany, in 1871, Continental still keeps its global headquarters in Hanover; however, the company now has 527 locations throughout 58 different countries and markets.

The Continental Group is divided into four group sectors: Automotive, Tyres, ContiTech and Contract Manufacturing.

These four sectors cover a total of 18 business areas around the world, with conveying solutions falling under the ContiTech sector.

No expense has been spared in ensuring the CCS HUB’s technology, interior design and functionality support its objective of presenting cutting-edge conveyor technologies used all over the world.

According to Continental, the HUB features state-of-the-art digital technology so clients, staff members from all over the globe, and other visitors can connect in real-time to discuss, collaborate and explore a superior economic, sustainable, efficient conveying environment.

The HUB is home to many dynamic screens and devices, as well as private and open areas to meet and discuss the latest projects while enjoying the views over the Perth CBD, the Swan River and Kings Park. The intention is to encourage creativity and imaginative thinking.

The CCS HUB was created and developed by Adam Cornelius, head of the Conveying Solutions HUB. He has a strong background in business development, from success building relationships and developing strategies with executives in Melbourne and Sydney to securing construction work at Perth’s new Stadium Rail and Lithium Refineries in Kwinana.

Key themes and experts

Cornelius said the CCS HUB has a clear focus on digital, decarbonisation and services.

He sees an increased need for delivering faster solutions and the re-use and recycling of materials as the HUB helps miners operate more efficiently in a safer, carbon-friendly environment.

“In service solutions, we’re concentrating on three major areas: heavy equipment and belt handling systems; breakthrough methodology in conveyor change-outs; and accessories and components,” he said.

“We have appointed Raphael De Simoni as our conveying solutions consultant. He brings over 20 years of experience across the whole spectrum of the conveyor value chain, from planning and commissioning to technical advice, training, digital monitoring and on-site maintenance.

“With his work on the ground in South America with Vale and BHP, he’s looking forward to informing, engaging and collaborating with miners on the best site-specific fit for their conveying operational requirements.”

In terms of decarbonisation, Cornelius said the CCS HUB is committed to its goals and is encouraged by the fact mining companies have been showing “true accountability”.

“Mining players of all sizes have committed to net-zero emissions goals to meet the pressing 2050 climate change target, so we need to be leaner, cleaner and greener to collectively manage Scope 1, 2 and 3 emissions,” he said. “To head up this section, we have appointed Karen Meagher as our decarbonisation advisor.

“Karen has joined us after several years working in environmental accounting, technical and research roles. She is supported by a strong academic background, having recently completed a master of environmental science and a bachelor’s degree in both science and commerce at UWA.”

As an example of its commitment, Continental has developed energy-optimised rubber compounds that minimise rolling resistance on the conveyor belt system. This enables significant energy consumption reductions during operations.

Continental said this new compound can save more than 3000kW of input power on a 5km system. The amount of energy saved over a period of 1.5 hours is equivalent to the consumption of an average four-person household during an entire year.

Digitalisation is critical across the value chain as mines seek to become more productive with cross-functional engagement and the ability to work remotely and autonomously.

“We are developing digital solutions to assist in preventive maintenance and condition-monitoring,” Cornelius said. “Tara Bennett-Connell has joined us as product manager, digital solutions (IAPAC). Tara has over 29 years’ experience in the mining and metals industry, starting as a geologist, moving through to data, digital product management and digital innovation in mining and exploration.”

An example of digital innovation is Continental’s drone-assisted conveyor-monitoring solution. This is significantly more functional in preventive maintenance and condition-monitoring, as the company’s data analytics and algorithms result in a vast improvement with idler monitoring and trend analysis.

“I like to think of the CCS HUB as like connecting all the dots,” Cornelius said. “Sharing tomorrow’s methodology all in the one place, today.”

This feature appeared in the November 2023 issue of Australian Mining.