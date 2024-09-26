High prospects at Mt Oxide

Image: Minakryn Ruslan/stock.adobe.com

True North Copper continues to narrow its focus at the Mt Oxide project in Queensland, with multiple new, highly prospective targets identified.

Three shallow and untested anomalies were found at the historic Mt Gordon copper mine, coinciding partially with historical drill intersections, including 1.9m at three per cent copper from 106m downhole.

At Aquila, two 20m-wide anomalies were identified, one of which is associated with a 150m-long trend of anomalous copper fault breccias. The other is up to 25m deep and correlates with a Dorman trending structure 80m below surface.

The Aquila anomalies are coincident with iron oxide-rich breccias which returned up to 0.94 per cent copper in rock chip samples.

“Our geophysical survey at Mt Oxide has revealed several new, highly prospective targets that share similar characteristics with our high-grade Vero deposit,” True North Copper managing director Bevan Jones said.

“The results of this survey, which has been supported by a Queensland Government CEI (collaborative exploration initiative) grant, have uncovered significant anomalies at both the historic Mt Gordon copper mine and Aquila prospect.”

The survey utilised MIMDAS induced polarisation (IP) and magnetotelluric (MT) technology, identifying unexplored geophysical targets with signatures like the Vero copper-silver-cobalt resource at Mt Oxide.

Jones said these results are in addition to the positive results at Vero and Camp Gossans announced in August.

“With these exciting developments, we’re optimistic about expanding our exploration footprint and identifying additional drill targets,” he said.

“The continued integration of geophysics, mapping, and sampling will be key to advancing our future exploration programs at Mt Oxide, including the design of the next phase of drilling.”

True North Copper said next steps would involve completing the geophysical survey, integrating the new data with ongoing mapping and geochemical sampling, and advancing heritage clearance and access planning for drilling.