High-grade niobium drives WA1’s Luni development

Niobium ore. Image: RHJ/stock.adobe.com

High-grade niobium has been intersected at WA1 Resources’ Luni niobium project from infill drilling directly adjacent to its indicated mineral resource estimate.

The company said that these new intersections provide a strong basis for conversion of additional high-grade mineralisation into higher confidence categories, particularly outside the existing western indicated resource envelope.

This includes:

LUDD-0215 from 54.0 metres, with 13.7 metres at 2.8 per cent niobium pentoxide (Nb2O5);

LUDD-0219 from 56.5 metres, with 6.5 metres at 6.6 per cent Nb2O5;

LUDD-0220 from 152.0 metres, with 8.2 metres at 3.2 per cent Nb2O5 and;

LUDD-0221from 143.9 metres, with 13.1 metres at 2.8 per cent Nb2O5.

Additional standout results include LUDD-0225, which returned 93.1 metres at 2.1 per cent Nb2O5 from 67.8 metres, and LUDD-0231, which intersected 12.7 metres at 5.0 per cent Nb2O5 from 41.4 metres, further supporting continuity of thick, high-grade mineralisation.

WA1 managing director Paul Savich said that with these results, an updated mineral resource estimate (MRE) is planned for the next quarter and is expected to deliver a “meaningful enhancement” to ongoing studies.

The 2025 drilling campaign comprised 25 diamond drillholes and seven air core (AC) holes, focused largely on resource definition and testing extensions near the MRE boundary.

Drilling in the eastern indicated zone has been conducted on a 50-metre by 50-metre staggered grid, while western inferred areas have generally been drilled on a 100-metre by 100-metre pattern.

Diamond drilling has strengthened confidence in the geometry, thickness and grade distribution of mineralisation, while aire core (AC) drilling tested extensions beyond the current resource envelope.

The company said that mineralisation at Luni is interpreted to be associated with a series of parallel carbonatite dykes branching northeast from the main carbonatite plug.

To date, drilling has largely focused on weathered oxide zones, with sub-horizontal enrichment coinciding with transitions between intensely and moderately weathered carbonatite.

WA1 said the potential for primary mineralisation in deeper, unweathered zones remains significant and will be targeted in future programs.

“We’ve had a busy start to the year with numerous activities progressing at Luni, including strong interest and engagement from Traditional Owners for our ongoing regional work experience program,” Savich said.

Since discovery, approximately 85,000 metres of drilling has been completed at Luni, with assays continuing to be received.

Alongside drilling, site activities continue, including construction works for the project airstrip.

WA1 is also progressing development studies and approvals while maintaining engagement with Traditional Owners through a regional work experience program.

“This program aligns advancement of the project with local community aspirations, and we look forward to continuing to provide meaningful work and broader economic development opportunities,” Savich said.

Drilling is expected to resume later this month as WA1 advances Luni toward its next stage of development.

Subscribe to Australian Mining and receive the latest news on product announcements, industry developments, commodities and more.