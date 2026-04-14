High-grade gold hits build anticipation at Crown Prince East ahead of mining

First blast at Crown Prince. Image: New Murchison Gold

New Murchison Gold has reported high-grade gold intercepts from recent reverse circulation drilling at its Crown Prince East pit in Western Australia, with mining soon to commence.

Crown Prince East, a satellite deposit part of the larger Crown Prince gold mine within the Garden Gully project, recorded a series of strong interceptions, such as 18 metres at 10.3 grams per tonne (g/t) gold from 54 metres, including 6 metres at 29.3g/t gold from 65 metres.

Other intersections are:

12 metres at 10.3g/t gold from 34 metres, including 1 metre at 42.2g/t gold from 36 metres.

9 metres at 5.3g/t gold from 31 metres, including 2 metres at 17.9g/t gold from 34 metres.

4 metres at 7.2 g/t gold from 42 metres, including 2 metres at 12.6g/t gold from 43 metres.

Additional results included 6m at 4.6g/t gold from 48m, 2m at 10g/t gold from 85m, and 3m at 5.1g/t gold from 92m, further reinforcing the continuity of mineralisation across the deposit.

The program comprised 49 reverse circulation holes for 5365 metres, alongside two diamond drill holes aimed at gathering structural data. The results have confirmed extensions of mineralisation within the designed pit shell and highlighted the potential to grow resources in close proximity to existing operations.

Crown Prince East is located around 300 metres east of the currently operating Crown Prince West pit and sits within a mineralised dilational zone hosted in mafic rocks, including basalt and dolerite.

Gold mineralisation is associated with quartz-carbonate veining, with drilling identifying two key orientations: a southerly dipping lode system and a steeper north–south striking structure.

The company said the strongest gold grades occur where these two orientations intersect, presenting high-priority targets for further development.

With Crown Prince already advancing toward production, the proximity of Crown Prince East provides a near-term opportunity to enhance mine life and operational flexibility.

The deposit is already included within the broader Crown Prince mining approval, enabling a streamlined pathway to development.

Next steps for New Murchison include updating the mineralisation model and incorporating the new data into a JORC-compliant resource estimate, followed by a revised pit design.

The company will also progress preparations for mining, including securing additional equipment if required.

New Murchison Gold is focused on advancing its Garden Gully gold project near Meekatharra, which hosts multiple deposits along the Abbotts Greenstone Belt. The Crown Prince deposit remains the most advanced asset, with the company targeting a transition into gold production.

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