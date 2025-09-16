High-grade copper-gold uncovered at Kanmantoo

The Kanmantoo copper mine. Image: Serena Findlay

The latest drilling update from the Kanmantoo copper mine has delivered “excellent results” for Hillgrove Resources, further enhancing mineralisation at the Nugent deposit.

The company reported high-grade intersections including 21m at 0.85 per cent copper and 0.98 grams per tonne (g/t) gold (uncut) from 136m downhole in 25KVUG0653; and 11.5m at 0.99 per cent copper and 0.79g/t gold (uncut) from 145.5m downhole in 25KVUG0543.

Hillgrove said these results improve the understanding of high-grade geometry and the interaction of copper- and gold-bearing fluids in the alteration corridor. This improves the understanding of the Nugent orebody in preparation for first production.

Hillgrove chief executive officer and managing director Bob Fulker said drilling continues to deliver desired results.

“It is encouraging that each time we test a geological theory, we continue to identify additional mineralisation and gain a better understanding of the controls on mineralisation,” Fulker said.

“These results are very exciting, as they provide a greater understanding of the gold distribution throughout Nugent. It was previously thought that the southern extent of Nugent had lower gold grades, based on earlier drilling, but these results show this is not the case.

“It is also pleasing that as we drill beyond our current understanding of the Nugent orebody, we continue to encounter an expanding alteration corridor with copper and gold mineralisation within it. The Nugent 1020 Southern Ore Drive will commence stoping in the December quarter this year.”

Hillgrove raised $16 million in March to fast-track the Nugent project. The company said an updated resource estimate, incorporating results up to mid-August, will be released in the December quarter of 2025.

