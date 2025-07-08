High-grade bauxite estimated at Cardea 3

Bauxite is the primary ore that alumina is extracted from. Image: showcake/stock.adobe.com

Western Yilgarn has revealed a favourable mineral resource estimate (MRE) for its Cardea 3 bauxite project, located nearby the 168-million-tonne (Mt) Julimar project in Western Australia.

The inferred MRE revealed a high-grade subset of 3.78Mt at 35.8 per cent alumina, and 3.7 per cent reactive silica. This subset was part of a much larger sample that features 16.57Mt at 34.2 per cent alumina, and 30.2 per cent total silica.

The mineral resource zone extends approximately 3km in length, with an average width of 1km. Samples were taken from 139 drillholes, to a depth of 7m from the surface.

The complete mineral resource estimate was independently assessed by Perth-based Odessa Resources using bomb digest analysis.

Even more mineralisation may yet be uncovered on the site, with prospect for further exploration along the western portion of the licence area. A separate 3km x 1km strike area remains untested for bauxite mineralisation.

Western Yilgarn non-executive director Pedro Kastellorizos said his team was “very pleased” with the latest results.

“The results demonstrate the project’s strong scaleability and highlight significant potential for further resource growth through ongoing exploration,” he said.

Western Yilgarn said that once commercialised, the project had the quantity and quality of resource to support a small- to medium-scale direct shipping operation, with aluminium refineries in China and the Middle East the likely destinations.

The company noted that bauxite from the Darling Range plateau was highly suited to ship-bound export, owing to its higher grade, gibbsitic composition, and low (below 5 per cent) reactive silica content.

