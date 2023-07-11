Hermes’ golden corridor

Platina Resources has discovered a one kilometre gold mineralised corridor in its Xanadu project’s Hermes prospect in Western Australia.

Following the discovery, Platina is set to commence drilling at Hermes later this year.

“Our team is very excited to start drilling Hermes later this year post the completion of a second stage heritage survey,” Platina managing director Corey Nolan said.

“Identification of mineralisation in close proximity to the mantle tapping Nanjilgardy fault, Howies Hole fault, strong multi-element values and the presence of conglomerates similar to the Mt Olympus style indicate Hermes’ high prospectivity.”

The Hermes prospect is located approximately 45km southeast of Paraburdoo in the Neeramnath area of WA. Current gold mineralisation at the site is one to three centimetres thick, with the bulk occurring in a central corridor.

“Field geological mapping, rock chip and channel sampling were conducted at Hermes in June,” the company said in an announcement.

“A total of 34 rock chips and 13 channel rock samples from three lines were taken over a strike length of one kilometre and a width of 650m.”

March of 2023 saw Platina enter into a joint venture with Chalice Mining for the Mt Narryer gold project in Western Australia.

Platina’s Mt Narryer gold project is located 300km north-west of the company’s Challa gold project on the fringe of the Yilgarn Craton, a prodigious gold and base metal producing province of WA.

Nolan said the joint venture would allow Platina to channel its time and financial resources towards its other key projects in WA, Brimstone, Xanadu and Beete.