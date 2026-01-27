Heritage survey opens path to North Stanmore expansion

The entry to Victory Metals’ North Stanmore project in WA. Image: Victory Metals

The successful heritage survey clearance of a previously registered site has given Victory Metals the opportunity to further explore significant mineralisation at its flagship North Stanmore project.

The registered heritage site covers an approximately 1000-acre tenure immediately adjoining the company’s North Stanmore heavy rare earth elements (HREE) project in Western Australia.

Victory said the site was previously registered with inaccurate information, limiting the scope of exploration drilling across the North Stanmore alkaline intrusion.

The recently cleared area is highly prospective for a significant resource upgrade, as it sits within the heavy rare earth mineralised trend.

The company said that following extensive heritage surveys conducted in close collaboration with the Wajarri Yamaji group, the Traditional Owners, the registered site has been confirmed to contain no heritage values.

The Western Australian Department of Planning, Lands and Heritage (DPLH) has been formally notified to remove the registration under the direction of the Wajarri Yamaji group.

Victory said the clearance of the heritage registration opens up significant new exploration, with the potential to substantially expand the high-grade heavy rare earth footprint.

The program will target thick, high-grade enriched zones with HREO/TREO ratios averaging 39 per cent and reaching up to 83 per cent, immediately adjoining the existing mineral resource estimate.

Victory chief executive officer and executive director Brendan Clark said the company was extremely grateful to the Wajarri Yamaji group for their continued partnership, guidance and collaboration, which enabled the accurate identification of the site and removal of the inaccurate registration.

“This is a pivotal step forward as we work toward establishing North Stanmore as a long term, strategic Western supplier of critical heavy rare earths, dysprosium, terbium, scandium, gallium and other high value metals. We remain fully committed to cultural respect, sustainable development, and strong relationships with Traditional Owners,” Clark said.

The accurate heritage site, known as Maffeking Bore, is located on the western side of the Victory deposit, an area that contains far lower rare earth element grades that reflect the compositions of underlying Archaean greenstone lithologies, not North Stanmore alkaline intrusion lithologies.

The company will plan a drill program surrounding the alkaline intrusion and will provide further updates once drilling commences.

