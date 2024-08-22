Hengst sustainability: Purifying our planet

Image: Hengst

Hengst Filtration, a global leader in filtration technology, is proud of its commitment to sustainability.

Purifying the planet is the company’s mission, one that is deeply embedded in every aspect of its operations.

Hengst Filtration has been at the forefront of innovation, creating products and processes that contribute to environmental protection, resource efficiency, and the overall well-being of the planet.

Since its founding in 1958, Hengst Filtration has been dedicated to the principle of separating the harmful from the useful in air, water, and oil.

This fundamental concept lies at the heart of filtration and has driven Hengst to develop solutions that not only meet the highest technical standards but also actively contribute to a cleaner and more sustainable planet.

Sustainable product innovation

Hengst Filtrations approach to sustainability begins with its product development.

The company is committed to taking a sustainability approach by using bio-based raw materials, conserving resources and energy in production, and continuously improving the recyclability of its products.

Hengst filters are more than just technological innovations; they are designed form the outset to make a positive impact on the environment.

Environmental protection and pollutant reduction

Hengst filters are critical in purifying air and liquids, and effectively reduce the emission of pollutants before they can be released into the environment.

This proactive measure not only supports environmental protection but also enhances indoor air quality as well as production and manufacturing environments, thereby safeguarding human health.

Resource efficiency and energy conservation

Hengst filters are engineered for maximum performance and designed with minimal air resistance, this significantly reduces energy consumption and the impact on the environment, whilst also lowering operational costs for businesses.

Hengst firmly believes that improved resource efficiency is the key to a sustainable future.

Extending service life of machinery

By protecting machines and systems from pollutants, this can significantly extend its service life. This longevity reduces the need for energy-intensive production of new equipment and supports a sustainable circular economy.

Commitment to sustainability

Hengst dedication to sustainability is not limited to its products but extends across its entire corporate strategy and operation.

In 2022 to reduce its carbon footprint, Hengst launched its internal Sustainability Award, encouraging all 23 of its global locations to develop ideas for reducing CO2 emissions and creating more sustainable products.

This is how Hengst can make the world a cleaner, healthier, and more sustainable place for all.