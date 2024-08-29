Hengst PURE POWER (PWR)

Image: Hengst

Hengst Filtration, a leader in innovative filtration solutions, has introduced its P URE PO W E R (PWR) filter elements.

These filter elements are designed to deliver superior performance and reliability. The PWR filter elements are designed and manufactured with cutting-edge materials to meet the demanding needs of industrial and hydraulic applications.

Innovative filter design for enhanced performance

The PWR filter elements represent a significant leap forward in filtration technology.

Located inside a robust filter housing, these elements are equipped with a unique six-layer material combination, that is engineered to optimise dirt holding capacity. The core of which is made up of asymmetrically arranged filter layers of inorganic glass fibre layers.

Key features of P URE PO W E R (PWR) filter elements:

multi-layered filtration material: the filter element features a sophisticated six-layer construction. The increased performance is achieved by three effective micro glass layers as standard in combination with an electrically conductive layer and a supporting mesh

seamless construction for enhanced durability: the filter material is pleated, wrapped cylindrically round support tube, and glued. This unique construction ensures that the filter element is both durable and impermeable to liquid along the material seam and top and bottom end caps.

To ensure optimal performance and timely maintenance, the filter housing on the 110 LE(N) Inline filter includes a modular maintenance indicator. This device continuously monitors the differential pressure during filtration and alerts users when the dirt-holding capacity of the filter element is reached, enabling proactive service maintenance and minimising downtime for demanding industries such as mining.

Hengst also make filter element replacement easy for example, the design of the 110 LE(N) Inline filter includes a compression spring that enables easy removal of the filter element by automatically detaching the filter housing. This innovation simplifies the maintenance process and reduces labour time.

Hengst Filtration is committed to delivering the highest quality products that embody the principles of German engineering excellence.