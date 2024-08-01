Hengst hydraulic filtration cyclone-effect technology

Image: Hengst

Hengst Filtration, a globally renowned family-owned business headquartered in Münster, Germany, is a leader in the field of filtration and fluid management with over 3000 professionals spread across 23 global locations.

Hengst has been developing technologically enabled filtration solutions for more than 60 years to guarantee long and safe runtime of engines and systems.

Hengst cyclone-effect technology ensures fluid flow enters the filter housing on a tangent to the element, rather than directly against it.

This allows oil to completely surround the element surface, distributing the oil over the filter media surface in a downward spiral flowing motion. This ensures heavy contamination particles are carried outward and away from the filter element, accumulating on the inside and bottom of the filter bowl and preventing premature blockages.

The technology is impressive enough, but so are the benefits to users. The highly engineered cyclone effect technology saves the user money by extending the time between element replacements by seven to 10 per cent.

Combining the expertise of the team at Hengst Australia and its access to the global filtration technology of Hengst, the company is proud to offer its clients some of the most innovative filtration solutions on the market.

Click here to view a video of the cyclone-effect technology.