Hengst Filtration acquires Rexroth Hydraulic’s filtration business

L-R: Hengst CEO Christopher Heine, Werkleiter Bosch Rexroth Filtration Ketsch’s Uwe Thiedemann, Bosch Rexroth senior vice president Volker Schiek, Hengst filtration for industry and environment group vice president Volker Plücker. Image: Hengst

In a strategic move to reinforce its global expertise in industrial filtration solutions; Hengst Filtration has acquired the hydraulic filtration division of Bosch Rexroth AG.

This global acquisition signalled Hengst’s commitment to strengthening its presence and improving the customer experience in Australia.

“Our first goal was to ensure a smooth and seamless transition so existing customers of Rexroth filtration division felt no disruption of service, but felt the enhanced capabilities and resources by being backed by a global specialist in filtration solutions” Hengst general manager – Australia and New Zealand James Coulter said.

To cater for enquiries and support, Hengst Australia quickly established a dedicated Australian filtration support team to service the former Rexroth filtration customers.

With the merging of industrial filtration from Rexroth and Hengst’s rich history in the filtration sector, customers from hydraulic repair shops and filtration distributors to mining sites can anticipate an expanded and comprehensive suite of highly engineered filtration solutions suitable for industrial applications.

Rexroth acquired K. & H. Eppensteiner (EPE) in 2008, a German hydraulic filtration manufacturer with over 90 years manufacturing experience.

EPE will continue to thrive under Hengst as it combines its filtration expertise.

The Hengst Filtration story began in 1958 and is committed to ensuring that the standards that former Rexroth filtration customers received are met and exceeded.

To achieve this, Hengst Australia has invested in locally held filtration inventory and an Australian based sales and technical support team.

Hengst Filtration brings over sixty years of filtration innovation and engineering success. Its mission remains simple and unchanged and that is to offer its partners unmatched filtration solutions that ensure engine performance and industrial system reliability.

“For Hengst Australia our primary priority was ensuring that the change was as seamless as possible” Coulter said.

“I am pleased to say that our former Rexroth filtration customers have experienced that they are in capable hands and are backed by a global leader in industrial filtration products.”

For more information visit: www.hengst.com

