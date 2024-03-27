Hemi gold project welcomes new chair

Aircore drilling at Hemi, with RC rig in background. Image: De Grey Mining

Ivan Mullany has been appointed as chair for the new Hemi gold project committee.

The committee aims to provide oversight of the project execution plan for Hemi and report to the De Grey board of directors, however is not a sub-committee of the board.

Mullany is a senior mining executive with a career history spanning major companies including Newmont, Barrick Gold and Goldcorp.

He will join De Grey managing director Glenn Jardine and Hemi project director Peter Holmes on the committee.

The committee will have a number of roles as Hemi ramps up, including:

providing input to and monitoring the project scope and progress to ensure continued alignment with De Grey’s strategic objectives

ensuring project-wide alignment on execution and contracting strategies

making recommendations on the tendering of major contracts and use of specialist contractors.

“We continue to build a team around the project to successfully execute the construction and commissioning of Hemi,” Jardine said.

“Ivan’s knowledge and experience is a welcome addition. His appointment and the establishment of the project committee are important steps in strengthening our execution capabilities.”

The Hemi gold project is located in the Pilbara region of WA and is 100 per cent owned by De Grey.

Subscribe to Australian Mining and receive the latest news on product announcements, industry developments, commodities and more.