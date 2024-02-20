Hemi gold project bolstered by Metso technology

Image: Phawat/shutterstock.com

Metso will supply equipment to De Grey Mining’s Hemi gold project in Western Australia.

De Grey has put in an order for a Superior MKIII 50–65 primary gyratory crusher and two 14MW Premier ball mills for a combined total of over $32 million.

De Grey managing director Glenn Jardine said that the company is looking to make more process equipment decisions with Metso in the future.

“We’ve just partnered with Metso in delivering the first key items for the process circuit, namely the primary gyratory and ball mills, and we’re looking to make the rest of the process equipment decisions soon,” he said.

“Our aim with the Hemi gold project is to deliver a Tier 1 gold project and make a future top five Australian gold mine from a production perspective. The 10 million tonnes per annum process circuit will be equipped with state-of-the-art equipment and proven technologies contributing to responsible ore processing.”

Metso Asia Pacific vice president minerals Kai Rönnberg said the Superior MKIII primary gyratory crusher would be the driving force of Hemi’s entire processing circuit.

“… the two Premier ball mills will provide optimised grinding performance and the highest availability for the concentrator,” he said. “We look forward to working on this project and future ones with De Grey Mining.

“In terms of servicing our customers when plants are operational, Metso also has an extensive footprint in Australia.

“Our state-of-the-art Karratha Service Centre in the Pilbara, which will be Metso’s largest service centre globally, opens this March. The Karratha Service Centre will be able to support our customers, as well as the Hemi plant, with the latest technologies and sustainable aftermarket solutions.”

