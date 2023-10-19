Heavy minerals to drive Australian mineral exploration

Zoisite is a heavy mineral that has been identified by the Heavy Mineral Map of Australia.

Geoscience Australia and Curtin University have collaborated to create the Heavy Mineral Map of Australia.

The map was created through the Federal Government’s Exploring for the Future program, which delivers public geoscientific data and information required to empower decision-makers and attract future investment in resource exploration and development.

It was made by using heavy mineral samples found in floodplain sediments from across Australia. Mineral sands that contain suites of minerals with high specific gravity are known as heavy minerals. They are commonly used for mineral exploration.

If geologists analyse the heavy mineral samples in the floodplain sediments, they can determine the likelihood of mineral deposits upstream. This can make it easier to locate critical minerals needed for the global energy transition.

“Nowhere else in the world have we seen datasets that show the distribution of heavy minerals at a continental scale that are freely available to the public,” Federal Resources Minister Madeleine King said.

“This map sets us apart and, crucially, will help us forge ahead on the road to net zero.”

More than 145 million mineral grains from 1315 samples were analysed to create the maps over a two-year period. Through this, 163 mineral species such as actinolite to zoisite were identified.

To analyse the large dataset, Geoscience created a cloud-based mineral network analysis tool, which allows for quick visualisation, exploration and discovery of heavy minerals, and geological settings or existing mineral deposits.

This resulted in the world first heavy minerals study that prepared and analysed the set of samples in the same way.

“Heavy minerals have been underutilised in exploring for critical minerals, the Heavy Mineral Map of Australia will help change that,” King said.

“To unearth new minerals, we must explore in new and innovative ways. The key to unlocking new commercial exploration is pre-competitive geoscience.”

Subscribe to Australian Mining and receive the latest news on product announcements, industry developments, commodities and more.